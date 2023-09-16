GOP panel members block Hobbs housing nominee
PHOENIX — Saying she is guilty of “plagiarism,’’ Republicans on a Senate panel on Thursday rejected the choice of Joan Serviss by Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the Arizona Department of Housing.
The 3-2 vote by the Committee on Director Nominations came after Serviss acknowledged that some letters of support for policy changes at the federal level she wrote and sent when she headed the Arizona Housing Coalition were lifted verbatim from what was written by others.
But she said that was common practice among advocacy groups. She also said these carbon copies amounted to no more than 5% of all the communications she sent out during her dozen years running the coalition
Democratic Sen. Flavio Bravo said it isn’t like these were academic research papers where plagiarism is strictly forbidden.
But Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who heads the panel, said this is about far more than parroting language from other advocacy groups. And he specifically cited what he said where whole paragraphs lifted, without attribution, from Bloomberg News.
All that, he said, makes her unfit to head a state agency with millions of dollars to administer.
Hoffman said it proves that Serviss lacks original thinking.
“I think that Katie Hobbs is looking for a ‘yes’ woman, someone who is just going to rubber stamp whatever Hobbs’ agenda is, and not push back,’’ he said in voting to reject her.
Hoffman said that is underlined by the fact that Serviss has not been included in discussions about restrictions on new housing developments in the fastest-growing parts of the Phoenix area because they lack an assured water supply. Those restrictions, he said, eliminated 25% of the potential new housing stock in the area, an issue directly related to the job of the Department of Housing to help ensure affordable housing.
That issue of Serviss’ absence from discussions of water supply also was raised by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson. And the senator, a real estate agent, accused Hobbs of favoring multi-family homes and commercial development over single-family homes because none of those were affected by the decision of the Department of Water Resources not to issue permits for new subdivisions in some areas on the fringes of Phoenix.
— Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Judge scuttles state law limiting who can vote for president
PHOENIX — A federal judge on Thursday blocked Arizona from enforcing a 2022 state law limiting who can vote for president.
In a new ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton said Arizonans who use a federal voter registration form are entitled to cast a ballot in presidential elections. More to the point, the judge voided parts of the statute which says that only those who provide “satisfactory evidence of citizenship’’ can vote in those elections.
Bolton also said the state cannot enforce another provision which bars anyone who uses this federal form from voting by mail.
But the judge withheld final judgment on whether other changes in state voter registration laws enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature also run afoul of federal laws. That will be determined after a full-blown trial.
In a separate ruling, however, Bolton gave challengers — including the voting rights groups like Mi Familia Vota and the U.S. Department of Justice — the ability to question Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma about their motives for approving the laws.
“The speaker and president must produce communications that they have sent or received relating to the voting laws’ legislative process and withheld on legislative privilege grounds,’’ the judge wrote. “They may also be deposed about their personal involvement in the voting laws’ legislative process.’’
The heart of the ruling, however, overturns efforts by GOP lawmakers to limit, ahead of the 2024 presidential race, who can cast a ballot.
State law requires people to provide proof of citizenship to vote. That is not in dispute for state or local races.
But the National Voter Registration Act also requires the Election Assistance Commission to prepare a form that can be used to vote in federal elections. And that form mandates only that applicants sign a sworn statement avowing, under penalty of perjury, they are in fact citizens.
Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who was a representative at the time, said that “ignores the Constitution.’’ He said Congress is allowed to pass laws pertaining to the times, places and manners of electing representatives and senators.
“The Constitution gives no such power (by Congress) over presidential elections,’’ Hoffman argued at the time, saying that power is reserved to the states. And that, he said, means Arizona is free to set voting requirements in presidential races, including proof of citizenship.’’
Bolton disagreed.
— Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Hobbs: State has no right to keep Trump off ballot
MESA — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said neither she — nor any other state official — has the unilateral right to keep Donald Trump off the ballot for the state’s presidential preference primary based on the 14th Amendment
That’s also the view of Republican Sen. Ken Bennett who served for six years as the secretary of state, Arizona’s chief election officer.
But Adrian Fontes, the current secretary of state, hasn’t reached that conclusion yet of whether he can decide that the actions of the former president in and around Jan. 6, 2022, violate a provision of the post-Civil War amendment that bar anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion’’ against the government from holding federal office. Instead, his press aide said Thursday that Fontes is actively seeking legal advice.
Fontes, though, is not the only one. His counterparts from other states have said they also are looking for guidance.
Fontes has some time.
The earliest anyone seeking to get on the March 19 ballot can file the necessary paperwork is Nov. 10, with a deadline of Dec. 11. More to the point, Fontes must decide by Dec. 14 whose name can be on the ballot.
Hobbs, who was secretary of state until becoming governor in January, said Thursday she doesn’t see any wiggle room for her Democratic successor.
“It is not up to any elected official to get involved in that,’’ she said. “It’s up to the courts.’’
But don’t look for the governor to be the one to seek judicial intervention.
Bennett said the secretary of state does have some authority to decide who gets a chance to run for president.
“There are things you can do in Arizona that can keep you off the ballot,’’ he said.
The Prescott Republican said there is a form that those seeking ballot status in Arizona have to fill out, asking would-be candidates whether they meet the three criteria outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
“You have to be 35 years of age, you have to have lived in the country for 14 years, and be a natural-born citizen,’’ he said. “If you don’t check those three boxes and you don’t attest with your signature that you meet those qualifications, you shouldn’t be on the ballot.’’
And anything else?
“Not for the reasons of January 6th,’’ Bennett said.
— Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Tensions between Hobbs, Horne may cost state $22M in COVID cash
PHOENIX — A blame game between two top state officials threatens to lose the state more than $22 million in federal COVID relief dollars for education.
An assistant to state schools chief Tom Horne sent letters accusing Gov. Katie Hobbs of removing its authority to administer Emergency Assistance to Non-Public School grants.
“This means that the Arizona Department of Education no longer has the ability to draw EANS funds from the U.S. Department of Education’s system to make payments under your contract with us,’’ wrote Steven Paulson, the agency’s chief procurement officer.
Paulson told recipients to contact the governor’s office and ask how it intends to fulfill the grant requirements.
But Hobbs, in a letter to Horne, said it was the U.S. Department of Education that lifted the authority of Horne’s agency to administer the funds after it failed to meet certain deadlines. That, she said, moved the dollars over to her office.
Hobbs said her Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting can’t disburse the dollars because Horne’s office hasn’t provided the necessary details about what grants have been awarded. So she is asking Horne to sign an agreement to have them work together to fulfill the grants.
Paying the existing obligations is only part of the problem.
The bulk of the funds actually are dollars that the state Department of Education says it had so far been unable to allocate because no one had applied for them. Now, with the governor taking control, there is no way for the agency to find a way to give them out.
Time is running out: Hobbs said $6 million of the total will be taken back by the feds if the dollars aren’t allocated by the end of the month; Horne’s office pegs the dollars immediately at risk at $13.9 million.
— Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services