Joan Serviss, chosen by Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the Arizona Department of Housing, answers questions Thursday by members of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations.

GOP panel members block Hobbs housing nominee

PHOENIX — Saying she is guilty of “plagiarism,’’ Republicans on a Senate panel on Thursday rejected the choice of Joan Serviss by Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

