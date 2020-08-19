A Sierra Vista teenager involved in a drive-by shooting in which he fired his gun 10 times, with bullets flying through two occupied mobile homes where children lived, will spend more than a decade in prison, a prosecutor said.
Joseph Ahrens, 19, pleaded guilty to a handful of felony offenses at a settlement conference held Tuesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom. The charges include drive-by shooting, a class 2 dangerous felony, 15 years in prison; kidnapping, a class 2 felony, five years; and selling marijuana to a minor, a class 2 felony, five calendar years.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Terisha Driggs said Ahrens also would plead guilty to armed robbery, a class 2 felony, and that he would be sentenced to five years probation after he's released from prison.
The sentences run concurrently, Driggs said, so Ahrens will serve 15 years in the state's Department of Corrections.
The charges against Ahrens stem from a May 15 incident when Ahrens — who was 18 at the time — fired a .40 caliber handgun 10 times at a moving car at Seventh Street and Busby Drive, Sierra Vista Police said. Three people were in the vehicle Ahrens was targeting.
Detectives said Ahrens — who was riding in another vehicle behind the moving car — intended to shoot at the three individuals. Police said two of the 10 bullets fired struck the white Chrysler the trio was riding in.
At least five other bullets struck two mobile homes at that intersection, investigators said. In one of the residences, a bullet whizzed by a 5-year-old girl who was playing in a back bedroom. Two other children — a 7-month-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — and the youngsters’ parents were inside the home, police said. The second mobile home was occupied by two adults and two children when it was hit by two bullets, police said. No one in the mobile homes was hurt.
In his testimony at a recent hearing, Sierra Vista Police Detective Josh Nicola revealed that prior to the shooting, two of the three men had gone to a residence on Devonshire Drive to buy marijuana. The Devonshire house is where Ahrens was staying, according to police. When the men arrived at that house, a person they described as Ahrens emerged from the residence. The victims never made it to the front door, Nicola said, and drove off.
“He (Ahrens) got in the back seat of a gold Dodge Stratus and told other people to follow them (the three men),” Nicola said. “They (the three men) said they knew who had shot at them, but they would not give me the name.”
When interviewed by detective John Andela, Ahrens admitted that he sold marijuana and that he had also sold his gun, Andela said.
“He said, ‘I sold it because I shot it,’ " Andela said.
Ahrens' sentencing hearing is slated for Oct. 16.