SIERRA VISTA — A 16-year-old girl told a prosecutor in court Thursday that a man forced her to take photos of his genitals and then post the pictures on social media so that her friends could see them.
The teenager told Assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell that she was 14 when David Nowak told her to photograph him as he sat half nude in a walker-assisted chair in his bedroom. Nowak has multiple sclerosis.
“I was at the doorway and he was all the way across the room,” the girl testified at the trial before Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue.”
The youngster, whose identity is not being revealed because of her age and because of the accusations of sexual abuse, also told Powell that Nowak forced her to sexually stimulate him with a back massager.
Nowak’s trial began Thursday morning and he faces charges of indecent exposure, sexual conduct with a minor, involving a minor in a drug offense and providing obscene material to a minor.
Aside from the charges lodged against Nowak, the case has been marked by some unusual circumstances, including a Sierra Vista Police detective obtaining a court order to photograph Nowak’s genitals so he could compare them to the pictures the teen showed police; Nowak’s failure to show up for his original trial date on Wednesday because he went to the emergency room at Canyon Vista; Nowak’s refusal in open court later Wednesday to a plea agreement offered by the prosecution even though his attorney told the judge that Nowak was ready to accept the agreement; and the 12-member jury being shown photographs of Nowak’s genitals in court Thursday, as the defendant sat a few feet away.
Nowak was arrested on March 6, 2019, after Sierra Vista Detective Josh Nicola obtained a court order to photograph Nowak’s genitals so he could compare them to the three images given to police by the victim. The girl had come in contact with law enforcement on another matter and that’s when the pictures came to light, it was revealed in court Thursday.
When Nicola initially met with Nowak, the latter told the detective that he had no knowledge of how or when the photographs were taken and asserted that someone had tried to “set him up” with false accusations. That prompted Nicola to obtain a court order allowing him to take photographs of Nowak for comparison to the images received from the teen.
Once he had the new photos, Nicola re-interviewed Nowak, who conceded that the photos taken by the minor were of his body, according to police. Nowak was arrested a short time later.
His trial resumes Friday morning and is expected to wrap up on Aug. 26.