SIERRA VISTA — A jury trial begins Wednesday for a man who investigators say had his genitals photographed by a minor.
David Nowak of Sierra Vista faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, indecent exposure, involving a minor in a drug offense, and providing obscene material to a minor.
Nowak was arrested on March 6, 2019, after a Sierra Vista detective obtained a court order to photograph Nowak’s genitals so he could compare them to three images given to police by a minor. The minor showed police pictures of a man’s genitals while the man was sitting in a walker-assist chair similar to one investigators said Nowak used.
The photographs also show distinctive markings on the man’s thighs, according to a probable cause statement written by Sierra Vista Police Detective Joshua Nicola.
Nowak told Nicola he had no knowledge of how or when the photographs were taken and asserted that someone had tried to “set him up” with false accusations. This prompted the detective to obtain a court order allowing him to take photographs of Nowak for a comparison to the images provided by the minor.
Once he had the new photos, Nicola re-interviewed Nowak, who conceded that the photos taken by the minor were of his body, according to police. Nowak was arrested a short time later.
Jury selection for his trial began Tuesday morning and opening statements are expected Wednesday morning.
The trial is expected to last a week, said prosecutor Michael Powell.