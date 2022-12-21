lake

Attorneys involved in the bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial race monitor Tuesday as Maricopa County election officials prepare a sample of ballots for examination. A two-day hearing on Lake's efforts began Wednesday.

 image from security camera

PHOENIX — An expert witness retained by lawyers for Kari Lake testified Wednesday he found ballots for the general election printed with the wrong size image.

And that, said Clay Parikh, could not have happened by accident.

