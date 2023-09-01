BISBEE — Two women who owned the dogs that killed an 84-year-old Sierra Vista woman and injured a 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to five counts brought by Chief Criminal County Attorney Lori Zucco.

Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, were charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal and an aggressive dog violation stemming from the fatal dog attack that occurred on June 23.

