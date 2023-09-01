BISBEE — Two women who owned the dogs that killed an 84-year-old Sierra Vista woman and injured a 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to five counts brought by Chief Criminal County Attorney Lori Zucco.
Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, were charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal and an aggressive dog violation stemming from the fatal dog attack that occurred on June 23.
Neither woman had found an attorney to represent them in court, but county legal defender Andrew Marcy was on hand to assist the women through the arraignment hearing before Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
During questioning by the judge, they said they did not have the resources to hire an attorney on their own. The county will provide them with legal counsel.
They first were ordered to go to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office or the Sierra Vista Police Department to be fingerprinted since they did not go through the process when arrested.
Cochise County Deputy Attorney Terisha Driggs set the restrictions on them as they were allowed to leave under their own recognizance. The women could not violate any state or federal laws, could not leave the state, could not have any contact with the victim’s family, could have no weapons, could use no drugs and were ordered not to own any dogs, house any dogs or care for any dogs.
Though Driggs suggested the women may be a flight risk, Marcy said they were not and the judge agreed.
Their two pit bulls killed Helene Jackson and her small dog while they were out walking and seriously injured Samuel Sanches, 55, who was taken to Tucson and hospitalized in serious condition.
Samuel Sanches is the uncle of one of the women, according to Sierra Vista Police Department Cpl. Scott Borgstadt. Earlier, Borgstadt said the women were sisters.
Jackson and her dog were fatally attacked by the pit bulls after escaping from the Sanches’ yard by jumping the block wall. They were attacked in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.
Allegedly, one of the pit bulls jumped over its owner’s concrete block wall and pursued Jackson and her dog. Samuel Sanches tried to help, but was attacked as well.
The attack left Jackson with multiple, serious injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs and led to her death at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Samuel Sanches was listed in critical condition and airlifted to Tucson’s Banner Medical. There has been no word on the extent of his injuries.
Sierra Vista Police were forced to kill the dogs in order to provide aid to the victims.
