SIERRA VISTA — Tyler Schultz, 18 of Sierra Vista, was arrested on September 17 following an investigation into sex and drug charges stemming back to late July, when he sold drugs and engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.
Investigators learned that Schultz has communicated with a 14-year-old on Snapchat in late July, where he arranged to meet the minor to sell marijuana in front of a friend’s home. During the encounter, Schultz had sexual intercourse with the minor in his car, then drove the minor to his home, where they again engaged in sexual activity.
Because the victim was only 14 years old, the two sexual conduct with a minor charges against Schultz were elevated to Class 2 felonies because of the Dangerous Crimes Against Children law. Schultz is also charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of molestation, involving a minor in a drug offense, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police