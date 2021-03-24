EDITOR’S NOTE: The information below is obtained directly from Cochise County Sheriff’s Office records and does not involve any reporting by the Herald/Review. Please call the Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9500 if you have any questions regarding the published information.
January 1
10:20 p.m. Kody Issac Richmond, 26, of Sierra Vista was arrested for using abusive language to provoke.
January 2
2:45 p.m. Javier David Brown, 35, of Douglas was arrested for shoplifting and breathing a toxic vapor substance.
January 3
2:40 a.m. Quintin Daniel Vaca, 23, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
1:29 p.m. Kristopher Wesley Ochoa, 31, of Elfrida was arrested for probation violation.
1:42 p.m. Jesus Antonio Sierra, 45, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine.
2:13 p.m. Tara Louise Mull, 48, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree, shoplifting, 4 counts of possessing or using drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of possessing or using maraijuana, possessing or using dangerous drugs, aggravated theft of identity, and prohibited possessor possessing a weapon.
5:42 p.m. Robert Michael Obyrne, 35, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence.
9:45 p.m. Larry Anthony Tinsley, 22, of Hereford was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
January 4
4:48 a.m. Christopher Andrew Alvarado, 33, of Douglas was arrested for DOC parole violation.
1:35 p.m. Carlos Jose Aguilera, 36, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
3:20 p.m. Christine Michelle Arvizu, 46, of Douglas was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
January 5
4:02 a.m. Tierra Williams, 19, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated DUI, DUI while suspended for DUI, and a minor operating a vehicle with liquor in body.
12:28 p.m. Bryan Keith Benally, 38, of Tonalea was arrested for two counts of 1st degree murder, robbery with the use/threatening use with a deadly weapon, and intential injury to another.
1:41 p.m. Earl Allan Garrett, 55, of Sierra Vista was arrested for two counts of a pre adjudication rule warrant.
5:20 p.m. George Manuel Cervantes, 26, of Phoenix was arrested for theft of means of transportation, falsely reporting to law enforcement and exceeding the speed limit by 20-45 mph.
5:41 p.m. Charles James Weldi Jr, 65, of San Luis was arrested for two counts of child abuse of a vicitim under 15 years old.
6 p.m. Joe Quiroz Meza, 40, of Sierra Vista was arrested for being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon , failing to comply with officer requests, possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and pre adjudication rule warrant.
7:10 p.m. Daniel Leyva Munoz, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
11:30 p.m. Chasity Elena Hudson, 35, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to pay a fine.
January 6
1:02 a.m. Marilyn Faye Rosario, 64, of Tombstone was arrested for intentional injury and domestic violence.
4:10 a.m. Jesse A Roberts, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for placing a person in apprehension of physical injury, fighting/disruptive behavior, criminal trespassing to the 3rd degree, and aggravated assault of a peace officer on duty.
4:30 a.m. William Marice Brown, 26, of Mesa was arrested for murder in the 1st degree, endangerment-intimidation/stalking, intentional injury to another, fleeing the pursuit of a law enforcement vehicle, and murder in the 2nd degree.
7 a.m. Fernando McGrew Guillen, 41, of Douglas was arrested for DUI; alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, and not being reasonable with the speed of a vehicle.
8:39 a.m. Donald Wayne Smith, 52, of Tucson was arrested for burglary in the 2nd degree, trespassing of a nonresidential structure/fenced yard and defacing or damaging property.
2:58 p.m. Joceline Castro Gonzales, 20, of Phoenix was arrested for transporting marijuana for sale.
4:08 p.m. Megan Mary Morrison, 27, of Douglas was arrested for endangerment plus domestic violence.
6:19 p.m. Mark Rock Higgins, 58, of Tolleson was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license, obedience to a police officer, and knowingly displaying a fictitious plate.
8:39 p.m. Raul Armando Pena, 28, of Benson was arrested for failure to appear plus violating a written promise to appear.
January 7
11:24 a.m. Lawrence Edward Legault, 60, of Hereford was arrested for 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing/manufacturing/delivering paraphernalia.
12:32 p.m. Jonathon Allen Peters, 19, of Sierra Vista was arrested for child molestion.
10:56 p.m. Corey Michael Talley, 42, of Uvalde, Texas was arrested for misconduct involving weapons.
January 8
8:16 a.m. Ernesto Ray Bernal, 39, of Sierra Vista was arrested on a child support warrant.
9:53 a.m. Manuel Castro Panameno, 59, of Huachuca City was arrested for failure to notifying change address as a sex offender and failing to register as a sex offender.
2:40 p.m. Shaina Zahara Pirela-Cramp 28, of Huachuca City was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
2:55 p.m. Taran Hailey Fox, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for falsely reporting to a law enforcement agency and two counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
3:15 p.m. Tyler Kingsley Phillips, 48, of Benson was arrested on a pre adjudication rule warrant.
4:50 p.m. Jose Miguel Diaz, 29, of Tucson was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
5:45 p.m. Misty Lynn Patterson-Blakley, 42 of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence and neglect or abuse of a minor.
7 p.m. Luis Francisco Flores, 52, of Bisbee was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
7:10 pm. Daniel Leyva Munoz, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
7:15 p.m. Brian Mannie Blakley, 53, of Sierra Vista was arrested for unlawful imprisonment plus domestic violence, aggravated assault of a child under 15 years old, and fighting/disruptive behavior.
10:58 p.m. Jennifer Kathleen Hailey, 42, of Sierra Vista was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
11:33 p.m. Dionce Morinci Reeves, 20, of Sierra Vista was arrested for defacing/damaging property and fighting/disruptive behavior.
11:37 p.m. Christina Shawtea King, 38 was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
January 9
3:03 a.m. Jacob Christopher Vincent, 29, of Douglas was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
4:26 a.m. Matthew Heath Paola, 36, of Gulfport, Mississippi was arrested for committing violations while driving the wrong way on highway, aggravated DUI with a DUI while being suspended for DUI, and failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
12:16 a.m. Michael David Acosta, 23, of Pirtleville was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior and endangerment/intimidation/stalking.
9:11 a.m. Timothy David Hart, 25, of Willcox was arrested for aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon or instrument, disorderly conduct, defacing or damaging property, intentional injury with domestic violence and fighting/disruptive behavior.
1:28 p.m. Brenda Pacheco Montano, 26, of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico was arrested with failure to appear in the 1st degree.
9:09 p.m. Justin Robert Bayne, 24, of Hereford was arrested for aggravated assault with the intent to injure, endangerment/intimidation/stalking, unlawful imprisonment/restraining another, intent to intere the use of, and intentional injury with domestic violence.
January 10
2:02 a.m. Donna Lynn Nunez, 38, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct and touching to provoke, both with plus domestic violence.
4:51 p.m. Robert Wayne Lash, 75, of San Simon was arrested for aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon or instrument, murder to the 1st degree and recklessly handling/discharging a weapon.
8:10 p.m. Jesus Raul Delgado Pacheco, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
January 12
3 p.m. Clint Merrell Thomas, 58, of Sierra Vista was arrested for 5 counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
3:15 p.m. Patricia Jane Bowman, 47, of Sierra Vista was arrested for 9 counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, 9 counts of theft/convert entrusted property, 9 counts of knowingly initiate/organize, 8 counts of violation for terrorism/murder and forgery.
6:32 p.m. Brandon Ray Hart, 27, of Mount Harmon, Louisiana was arrested for theft of means of transportation, theft/deprive of property and burglary of a non-residential.
January 13
8:42 a.m. Cory Nelson Miklejon, 47, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
12:42 p.m. David Lee Cota, 23, of Sells was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
1:34 p.m. Calvin Paul Pashia, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate. .
3:58 p.m. Sean Ray Horton, 54, of Willcox was arrested on a DOC parole violation.
10:25 p.m. Frank Edwin Wiggins, 47, of Deming, New Mexico was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
January 14
12:20 a.m. Robert Joe Niles Jones IV, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage, both with plus domestic violence.
4:40 p.m. Terry Lee Pierce, 38, of Benson was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia, possessing or using dangerous drugs, altering or removing physical evidence, falsely reporting to a law enforcement agency, fighting/disruptive behavior, possessing or using narcotic drugs, and disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
6:46 p.m. Donna Kay Clonts, 45, of Willcox was arrested for violating probation.
7:35 p.m. Elva Dayana Escamilla, 26, of Tucson was arrested for violating probation.
10:05 p.m. James W Carlson, 57, of Benson was arrested for aggravated assault and threatening both with plus domestic violence.
10:08 p.m. Anna Maria Freitas, 64, of Pearce was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct both with plus domestic violence.
January 15
12:20 p.m. David Benjamin Oritz, 31 was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
1:39 p.m. Michael Alexander Otero, 39, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury to another, recklessly handling/discharging a weapon and defacing/damaging property.
2:10 p.m. Carlos Alberto Banuett, 41, of Douglas was arrested on a pre-adjudication rule warrant.
7:28 p.m. Joseph Phillip Watkins, 55, of Sierra Vista was arrested for two counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree, aggravated DUI; DUI while suspended for DUI, and defacing/damaging property.
7:34 p.m. Christopher Moses Rincon, 28, of El Paso, Texas was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
10:39 p.m. Patrick True Ankrom, 30, of Tombstone was arrested for committing violations while driving wrong on the highway and having an open container in the vehicle.
11 p.m. Christopher Michael Schottenbauer, 33, of Douglas was arrested for burglary to the 2nd degree, possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, and fighting/disruptive behavior.
January 16
1:30 a.m. Marilyn Faye Rosario, 64, of Tombstone was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence.
3:22 a.m. Alan Fernando Carreon Romero, 22, of Naco was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree, possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
3:46 p.m. Mayra Alejandra Higuera, 30, of Bisbee was arrested for a post adjudication rule warrant.
7:25 p.m. Jaren Arthur Barba, 20, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine.
11:12 p.m. Santino Daniel Acosta, 25, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
9:40 p.m. Raydan Cage Romero, 22, of Willcox was arrested for passively resisting arrest and disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
January 17
7:52 a.m. Robert Joseph McIntosh, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
1:52 p.m. Jacki Ann Marie Rivas, 22, of Benson was arrested for criminal damage and disorderly conduct both with plus domestic violence.
9:12 p.m. Cordell Dentler, 45, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
11:27 p.m. Gamal Mohamed Elghazaly, 42, of Benson was arrested for recklessly handling/discharging a weapon and placing a person in apprehension of physical injury.
11:31 p.m. Jonathon Yazzie, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior.
January 18
1:23 a.m. Mario E Smith, 23, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine, possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and failing to comply with officer requests.
10:17 a.m. Alex Antonio Maldonado, 19, of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree and on a pre adjudication rule warrant.
1 p.m. Spencer Roy Bonenfant Jr, 34, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated assault with the intent to injure, making unreasonable noises, taking contraband into a correctional facility and possessing or using dangerous drugs.
2:39 p.m. Abelardo Inzunza Ramos, 25, of Douglas was arrested for violating probation.
3:30 p.m. Caroline R Rubio, 48, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
January 19
3:08 a.m. Robert Joseph McIntosh, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with domestic violence, arson of occupied structure, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, both with plus domestic violence.
8 a.m. Taylor Nicole Brock, 28, of Cochise was arrested for DUI: drugs or metabolite.
10:20 a.m. Peter Ryan Chalou, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
10:30 a.m. Kelly Wayne Kutchey, 33, of Benson was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.; DUI: 0.08/more alcohol content; extreme DUI: above BAC .20, DUI with passenger under 15 and CCW on person without a permit.
12 p.m. Christopher Rodriguez, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia, theft of means of transportation and theft to deprive of property.
3:09 p.m. Susanna J Murrieta, 27, of Willcox was arrested for planning or supervising stolen property trafficking.
7 p.m. Adrian Albert Hart, 28, of Whetstone was arrested for touching to provoke and disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
January 20
3:25 a.m. Julian Lopez Lopes, 54, of Naco was arrested for aggravated DUI: DUI while being suspended for DUI, extreme DUI above BAC.20, extreme DUI with BAC .15> or <.20, DUI: 0.08 or more alcohol content, DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb., having an open container in a vehicle, failure to obey a police officer, failure to stop on peace officer command, and driving with a suspended/revoked or cancelled license.
8:14 a.m. Raul Fimbres, 36, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine.
12:28 p.m. Alazayt Monet Blakemore, 23, of Hereford was arrested for violating probation.
1:36 p.m. Roberto Antonio Bustamante, 46, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to pay fine.
10:07 p.m. Jorge Felix Reyes, 25, of Douglas was arrested for failing to appear in the 2nd degree, shoplifting to remove goods without payment and passively resisting arrest.
10:16 p.m. Reyes Eddie Guerrero, 41, of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
January 21
2:48 p.m. Trinidad Rojo-Gutierrez, 32, of Willcox was arrested for violating probation.
January 22
11:08 a.m. Monica Lynn Campbell, 44, of Elfrida was arrested for three counts of intentional child abuse plus domestic violence.
11:14 a.m. Brian Christopher Campbell, 47, of Elfrida was arrested for intentional child abuse plus domestic violence.
11:22 a.m. Clayton Scott Rogers, 58, of Douglas was arrested for stalking and disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
11:50 a.m. Jose Luis Gutierrez, 31, of Bowie was arrested for burglary in the 2nd degree, two counts of disorderly conduct, and threatening, both with plus domestic violence.
1:13 p.m. William Alton Smith, 66, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and endangerment/intimidation/stalking.
6:08 p.m. Mike Alex Stylianou, 62, of Sunizona was arrested for recklessly handling or discharging a weapon, criminal damage, endangerment and threatening, all three are plus domestic violence.
8:45 p.m. Alejandra Hernandez, 23, of Willcox was arrested for intentional injury and disorderly conduct both with plus domestic violence.
9 p.m. Vincent Joey Dominguez, 32, of Tucson was arrested for violating probation, possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
January 23
February 06
10:17 a.m. Brandon Dale Ford, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury plus domestic violence, fighting/disruptive behavior and defacing or damaging property.
6:10 p.m. Howard Warner Liddle III, 59, of Tombstone was arrested for interfering with a judicial proceeding plus domestic violence.
7:36 p.m. Anthony Rodrigeuz Salgado, 19, of Sunnyslope was arrested for aggravated DUI; DUI while being suspended for DUI.
8:14 p.m. Kitana Novina King, 19, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
11:42 p.m. Thomas E Zanin, 57,of Bisbee was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
February 07
2:20 a.m. Christopher Michael Schottenbauer, 33, of Douglas was arrested for two counts of shoplifting to remove goods without payment, entering/remaining on property unlawfully, two counts of possessing or using narcotic drugs, two counts of possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs , two counts of possessing narcotic drugs for sale, transporting/selling narcotic drugs or offering, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts planning or supervising stolen property trafficking, burglary to the 2nd degree, and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
7:18 a.m. Stephen Philip Tavison, 42, of Douglas was arrested for entering/remaining unlawfully on property.
3:25 p.m. Brian Christopher Palmer, 36, of Hereford was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of means of transportation.
4:44 p.m. Simeon Jermaine Mcgee, 22, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
9:50 p.m. Madison Lea Alderman, 21, of Sierra Vista was arrested for interfering with judicial proceeding, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage, all with plus domestic violence.
February 08
12:36 a.m. Daryl Robert Jones, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing/selling/manufacturing dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
12:50 a.m. Desiree Evangelina Romero, 36, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and possessing or using prescription drugs.
11:55 a.m. Michael Edward Clark, 44, of Sierra Vista was arrested for domestic violence.
2:03 p.m. Joel Junior Cadena Jr, 36, of Douglas was arrested for probation violation.
2:03 p.m. Jess Andrew Farnsworth, 57, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated DUI: DUI while being suspended for DUI.
2:15 p.m. Javier David Brown, 35, of Douglas was arrested for three counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree and defacing or damaging property.
3:55 p.m. Sarah Kathleen Benites, 41, of Sierra Vista was arrested or possessing dangerous drugs for sale.
February 09
1:42 a.m. Landyn Kaiden Halleman, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license and failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
2:21 a.m. Christopher Michael Jeffries, 31, of Hereford was arrested for DUI: 0.08 or more alcohol content, defacing or damaging property and speeding violations.
2:46 p.m. JC Angeles Luna, 34, of Sierra Vista was arrested for criminal damage.
3:01 p.m. Patricia Anna Guzman, 41, of Tucson was arrested for conveying contraband to a prisoner, transporting marijuana for sale, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing/manufacturing/delivering paraphernalia.
3:48 p.m. Jonathan Rene Mares, 31, of Pearce was arrested for two counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
4:25 p.m. Jessica Elvia Tobler, 45, of Willcox was arrested for probation violation.
5:26 p.m. Joseph Glenn Griego, 20, of Willcox was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
8:04 p.m. Calvin Paul Pashia, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and shoplifting/concealing items.
February 10
12:24 a.m. Michael Luis Gutierrez-Brandenburg, 43, of Douglas was arrested for repetitive shoplifting.
10:28 a.m. Leovardo Gervacio, 33, of Los Cobos, Mexico was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
1:05 p.m. Frank Ryan Pashia, 35, of Sierra Vista was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct both with plus domestic violence.
2:52 p.m. Heath Matthew Paola, 36, of Gulfport, Mississippi was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
4:25 p.m. Ramiro Luna, 28, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in 2nd degree.
6:20 p.m. Dustin Coty Gray, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury and domestic violence.
7:40 p.m. Jennifer E Lundwall, 47, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
8:58 p.m. Amanda-Beth F Witkowski, 33, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to pay fine, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and possessing or using dangerous drugs.
9:38 p.m. Paul Benjamin Holguin, 17, of Douglas was arrested possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs for sale, transporting or selling dangerous drugs, possessing/manufacturing/delivering paraphernalia.
February 11
2:48 a.m. Johanna Lyn Cruz Taimanglo, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping, threatening and two counts of disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
4:15 a.m. Suzanne Schad, 22, of Briggs, Texas was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, DUI: drugs or metabolite and exceeding 85 MPH.
11:35 a.m. Sebastian Lee Garza, 27, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
11:47 a.m. Jose Ivan Garcia, 38, of Douglas was arrested for three counts of disorderly conduct plus touching to provoke, all with plus domestic violence.
February 12
7:30 a.m. Calvin Paul Pashia, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate, passively resisting arrest, shoplifting, and theft.
8:39 a.m. Tyler Scott Dembowski, 30, of Sierra Vista was arrested for theft of means of transportation and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
10:27 a.m. Joel Robert Hilchey, 22, of St. David was arrested on a pre adjudication rule warrant.
1:47 p.m. Brandy Chaelene Anthony, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
1:55 p.m. Danny L Harris, 46, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
2:22 p.m. Gerardo Gaspar-Viramontes, 40, of Willcox was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
2:22 p.m. Francisco Jose Romero, 25, of St. David was arrested for violating probation.
2:22 p.m. Jaylon Lamont Sanford, 22, of Tucson was arrested for violation probation.
3:24 p.m. Kihara Lira Caballero, 20, of Phoenix was arrested for possessing or using marajuana, possessing marijuana for sale, and two counts of transportation of marjuana for sale.
4:44 p.m. Dante Khalil Britton, 25, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, traffic in stolen property and burglary to the 2nd degree.
February 13
2:47 a.m. Nicholas Badilla, 22, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, and two counts of transporting marijuana for sale.
2:50 a.m. Paul Castro Jr, 31, of Bisbee was arrested for aggravated DUI: DUI while suspended for DUI.
10:26 a.m. Monetta Bowie, 37 was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
5:36 p.m. Mica Joseph Gonzales, 42, of Willcox was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
5:58 p.m. Francisco Botello, 35, of Douglas was arrested on three counts of failure to appear in the 1st degree, using/threatening physical force while resisting arrest, and aggravated assault to a peace officer on duty.
7:37 p.m. Emmanuel Gabriel Duarte, 19,of Phoenix was arrested for murder in the 1st degree, robbery while possessing real/simulated weapon, and aggravated assault to cause injury.
11:14 p.m. Jacob Gordon Lambert, 30, of Hereford was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior.
February 15
7:20 a.m. Cary Harold Honea, 67, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
10:40 a.m. Anthony Michael Rosado, 38, of San Pedro, California was arrested for two counts of possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and possessing or using marijuana.
3:30 p.m. Guy Joseph Jarvis, 62, of Phoenix was arrested for failure to pay fine.
4:16 p.m. Jessica Anne Koley, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested for two counts of possessing or using dangerous drugs, four counts of possessing or using narcotic drugs, four counts possessing or using drug paraphernalia, two counts of transporting/selling dangerous drugs, and possessing dangerous drugs for sale.
4:16 p.m. Nathan Albert Wallace, 38, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs.
February 16
12:30 a.m. Cody Michael Trott, 25, of Tucson was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
7:50 a.m. Pamela Sue Alvarado, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
8 a.m. Leslie H Jackson, 66, of Sierra Vista was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
10:30 a.m. Roque Mora, 39, of Sierra Vista was arrested for manufacturing/selling/possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts possessing or using dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing or using drug paraphernalia, reckless burning of a structure or property, defacing or damaging property, burglary to the 3rd degree and forgery, possessing or using narcotic drugs, and possessing or using marijuana.
1 p.m. Darren James Manning, 60, of St. David was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
1:05 p.m. Anthony Scott Norman, 25, of Willcox was arrested for intentional child abuse, theft of means of trasnportation and burglary of a non residential.
1:25 p.m. Enrique Altamirano Cota, 53, of Douglas was arrested on two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree.
1:30 p.m. Michael Miranda, 35, of Douglas was arrested for intentional injury and disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
1:30 p.m. Luis Carlos Quirarte, 31, of Douglas was arrested for armed robbery and endangerment.
4:20 p.m. Danielle Alexandrea Taylor-Simmons, 28, of Willcox was arrested for intentional child abuse, endangering the safety of others, killing animal/poultry without permission and cruelly mistreating animals.
7:36 p.m. Brandon Lee Saxon, 24, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
8:40 p.m. Isis Naomi Parra, 19, of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
8:53 p.m. Jack Morgan Tilton Jr, 42, of Benson was arrested for two counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
9:23 p.m. Zachary Jacob Galleano, 33, of Benson was arrested for fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement, endangerment/intimidation/stalking and violating probation.
February 17
2:05 a.m. Clint Merrell Thomas, 58, of Sierra Vista was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
2:30 a.m. Shannon Kai Morales, 42, of Bisbee was arrested for trespassing a residential structure and resisting arrest using or threatening physical force.
5:15 a.m. Travis Brand Peters, 41, of Elfrida was arrested for being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon, recklessly handling/discharging a weapon, fighting or disruptive behavior, placing a person in apprehension of physical injury and fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement.
8 a.m. Cheryl Cecilia Vazquez, 28, of Douglas was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
11:28 a.m. Lorenzo Gamez, 25, of Sierra Vista was arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping.
11:44 a.m. Adam Wade Jones, 27, of Willcox was arrested on a post adjudication rule warrant.
12 p.m. Luis Alonso Abril, 24, of Willcox was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree, driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license and operating in violation of restrictions.
12:52 p.m. Elienai Carlos Romero, 22 of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
1 p.m. Justin Valentino Martinez Harris, 18, of Douglas was arrested for violating probation.
1:15 p.m. Martin Laborin Jones, 59, of Douglas was arrested for child molestation and aggravated assault.
1:52 p.m. Jerry Wayne Raynes, 49 was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
4:20 p.m. Danielle Alexandrea Taylor-Simmons, 28, of Willcox was arrested for intentional child abuse, endangering the safety of others, killing animal/poultry without permission and cruelly mistreating animals, dog at large and vaccination required.
4:21 p.m. Sedona Vail Gonzalez, 22, of Sierra Vista was arrested for touching to provoke, disorderly conduct, both with domestic violence and fighting/disruptive behavior.
5:50 p.m. Jose Alejandro Howard, 49, of Tucson was arrested on two post adjudication rule warrants.
6:27 p.m. Victor Gustavo Cornejo-Dozal, 20, of Douglas was arrested for fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement.
8:26 p.m. Jorge Alberto Cuevas-Miranda, 30, of Agua Puerta, Mexico was arrested for possessing or using narcotic drugs.
9:23 p.m. Zachary Jacob Galleano, 33, of Benson was arrested for fleeing pursuit of law enforcement, endangerment/intimidation/stalking and violating probation.
10:25 p.m. Cesar Manuel Gaxiola, 43, of Pirtleville was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
11:17 p.m. James Allen Gerbig, 42, of Benson was arrested for failure to pay fine.
February 18
1:40 a.m. Michael Ray Nelson, 53, of Benson was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear and possessing or using dangerous drugs.
4:45 a.m. Skye Perez, 21, of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
7:52 a.m. Jesus Antonio Lopez, 45, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
10:27 a.m. William Anguiz JR, 35, of Sierra Vista was arrested for touching to provoke and disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
12:41 p.m. Cody Levi Strauch, 29, of Willcox was arrested on two post adjudication rule warrants.
4 p.m. Ryder Tucson Harmon, 32, of Benson was arrested for threatening or intimidating.
9:57 p.m. Eduardo Sobarzo Flores, 24, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and possessing or using dangerous drugs.
February 19
1:34 a.m. Sarah Grace Baccus, 39, of Bisbee was arrested for three counts of failure to pay fine.
2:05 a.m. Henok Dirba Tariku, 33, of Sierra Vista was arrested for recklessly handling/discharging a weapon, entering/remaining unlawfully on property, and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
6:30 a.m. Mario Isidro Molinar, 31, of El Paso, Texas was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, and DUI: 0.08/more alcohol content.
8:30 a.m. Gabriel Michael Moreno JR, 25, of Tucson was arrested on two counts of violating probation.
3:42 p.m. Victor Patrick Jacinto, 23, of Safford was arrested for theft of means of transportation, unlawful use of means of transportation, shoplifting, escape in the 3rd degree and on a pre adjudication rule warrant.
6:40 p.m. Thomas Russell Fischer, 77, of Mescal was arrested for disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate.
10:16 p.m. Ignacio Peralta, 29, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
February 20
12:05 a.m. Frank Allen Rich, 66, of Sierra Vista was arrested for theft.
2:20 a.m. Ruben Vasquez, 32, of Douglas was arrested on two counts of defacing or damaging property.
10:54 a.m. Christopher Lee Burgos, 42, of Bisbee was arrested for two counts of failure to pay fine.
6:30 p.m. Aaron Joseph Dickmore, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening, both with plus domestic violence.
9:13 p.m. Adam Enez Tynes, 32, of Benson was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior.
11:38 p.m. Billie Jo Lopez, 22, of douglas was arrested for possessing or using narcotic drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
February 22
12:36 a.m. Ruben Vasquez, 32, of Douglas was arrested on two counts of trespassing a residential structure.
12:48 a.m. Alejandra Hernandez, 23, of Willcox was arrested on three counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
3:10 a.m. Carlos Javier Castro, 30, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury and domestic violence.
4:46 a.m. Jon Ben Arambula, 40, of Douglas was arrested for possessing or using narcotic drugs, DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, aggravated DUI:DUI while suspended for DUI, and having an open container in a vehicle.
6:50 a.m. Imelda Parra, 32, of Tucson was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
6:50 a.m. Ramon Andres Sneed, 37, of Tucson was arrested for failure to pay fine.
6:24 p.m. Aaron Cullen Coby, 29, of Tucson was arrested for aggravated domestic violence.
6:56 p.m. Claudia Icedo De La Cruz, 36, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
February 23
1 a.m. Bianca Soto, 38, of Willcox was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia, possessing or using dangerous drugs, violating with other offenses, failure to comply with officer requests, possessing a prohibited weapon while being a prohibited possessor, and using/possessing a weapon while committing a felony.
1:15 a.m. Tory John Cox, 34, of Cochise was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia, possessing or using dangerous drugs, violating with other offenses, two counts of failure to comply with officer requests, using/possessing weapons in committed felony and driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.
2:11 a.m. Noah McKenzie, 20, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, all with plus domestic violence. He was also charged with under age consumption.
8:25 a.m. Daniel James Cook, 49, of Deming, New Mexico was arrested on a fugitive warrant, for possessing or using drug paraphernalia and fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement.
10:52 a.m. Misty Marie Fulford, 47, of Benson was arrested for violating probation.
4:50 p.m. Renee Aree Cooper, 46, of Sierra Vista was arrested for three counts of probation violation.
10:40 p.m. Luis Donaldo Lopez, 24, of Pirtleville was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence.
11:01 p.m. Crystal Marie Cardona, 31, of Douglas was arrested for altering/removing physical evidence, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, possessing or using dangerous drugs and shoplifting.
11:01 p.m. Abel Padilla Serrano, 41, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence.
February 24
7:09 a.m. Jermey Perez, 30, of Douglas was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
8 a.m. Ignacio Peralta, 29, of Bisbee was arrested for touching with the intent to injure/insult/provoke and fighting/disruptive behavior.
1:48 p.m. Michael Edward Dupont, 41, of Elgin was arrested for violating probation, kidnapping, and aggravated assault plus violating order of protection.
5:50 p.m. Michael Luis Gutierrez-Brandenburg, 43, of Douglas was arrested for repetitive shoplifting and entering/remaining unlawfully on property.
8:30 p.m. Kevin P Schumacher, 35, of Miami, Florida was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
8:32 p.m. Julian Gonzalez, 27, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using marijuana, possessing or using narcotic drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
9:16 p.m. Alexandra Mercedes Aguilar, 33, of Willcox was arrested for possessing/selling/manufacturing dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and failing to appear with a written promise to appear.
10:06 p.m. Lalo Delgado, 31, of Fort Huachuca was arrested for failing to show drivers license or ID, passive resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer.
10:46 p.m. Jerrad Robert Chavez, 31, of Bayard, New Mexico was arrested on a pre adjudication rule warrant, possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing/using/selling/manufacturing prescription drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
February 25
6:45 a.m. Steven Guerra Jr, 56, of Benson was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, and DUI: 0.08/more alcohol content.
9:20 a.m. Deana Marie Graham, 42, of Sierra Vista was arrested for fraudulent schemes and artifices.
9:45 a.m. Michael Lee Messer, 33, of Tucson was arrested for three counts of extreme DUI w/BAC .15> or <.20, manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, defacing or damaging property, murder to the 2nd degree, unlawful use of means of transportation, two counts of endangerment, three counts of DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb, two counts of DUI: 0.08/more alcohol content, and criminal damage.
11:15 a.m. Celena Dominique Luna, 33, of Willcox was arrested for failure to pay fine.
2:27 p.m. Ramiro Lopez Carrasco, 24, of Agua Prieta, Mexico was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
2:47 p.m. Daniel Holguin Ramirez, 51, of Sierra Vista was arrested on four counts of failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
4:01 p.m. Phillip Michael Diaz, 33, of Safford was arrested for violating probation, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, possessing or using prescription drugs and possessing or using dangerous drugs.
4:16 p.m. Eduardo Alexis Navarro Martinez, 20, of Pirtleville was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
5:15 p.m. Francisco Moran Bustamante, 31, of Willcox was arrested on two counts of disobeying a judicial proceeding mandate, disorderly conduct plus domestic violence, violating on order of protection, stalking, contributing to delinquent or dependency of a child, harrassing/threatening plus domestic violence, using electronic communications to threatene plus domestic violence, threanting plus domestic vioelnce and child abuse of a victim under 15 years old.
6:40 p.m. Yesenia Guadalupe Loreto Moreno, 23, of Naco was arrested for false reporting to a law enforcement agency and failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
7:08 p.m. Janiesha Marie Carmouche, 35, of Sierra Vista was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
9:30 p.m. Michael Leon Eberhardt, 44, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury and disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
11:25 p.m. David Gilberto Caballero Rodriguez, 24, of Agua Prieta, Mexico was arrested for fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement.
February 26
2:35 a.m. Joseph Christopher Banks, 20, of Fulshear, Texas was arrested for theft of means of transportation.
2:35 a.m. Michael Lee Davis Jr, 21, of Katy, Texas was arrested for theft of means of transportation.
8 a.m. Shasta Rose Crabb, 42, of Tucson was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
8:48 a.m. Heriberto Sierra, 33, of Douglas was arrested for aggravated assault to cause serious injury, fighting/disruptive behavior and defacing or damaging property.
8:48 a.m. Victor Manuel Valencia, 34, of Sierra Vista was arrested for aggravated assault to cause serious injury, fighting/disruptive behavior and defacing or damaging property.
1:30 p.m. Abraham Vigil, 38, of Willcox, was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree, fighting/disruptive behavior, resisting arrest using/threatening physical force, defacing or damaging property, criminal trespass to the 3rd degree, endangering the safety of others, placing a person in apprehension of physical injury and failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
2:20 p.m. Brock Ryan Barnett, 31, of Sierra Vista was arrested for theft, trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possessing/manufacturing/delivering paraphernalia.
3:03 p.m. Miguel Angel Flores, 22, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
February 27
1:46 a.m. Cortney Eugene Hodges, 39, of Douglas was arrested for reckless driving and exceeding 85 MPH.
4:04 a.m. Rickey Avila, 57, of Benson was arrested for fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement, resisting arrest with the means to cause injury, and obstructing government employees to perform duties.
12:48 p.m. Luis Carlos Quirarte, 31, of Douglas was arrested for robbery while possessing a real/simulated weapon, aggravated robbery, being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon, aggravated assault while the victim is bound/restrained/impaired, and defacing or damaging property.
7 a.m. Jason Eric Johnson Jr, 26, of Sierra Vista was arrested for DUI: 0.08/ more alcohol content.
7 a.m. Matthew J Peraza, 40, of Sierra Vista was arrested for driving under the influence.
11:49 a.m. Kevin Sean Buck, 59, of Sierra Vista was arrested for intentional injury and domestic violence, fighting/disruptive behavior and defacing or damaging property.
4:46 p.m. Daniel Joseph Gervera, 22, of Sierra Vista was arrested for threatening to cause physical injury or property damage and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
6:22 p.m. Luis Manuel Tapia, 44, of Naco was arrested on two counts of failure to pay fine and on a post adjudication rule warrant.
9:51 p.m. Victor Andres Moreno, 27, of Douglas was arrested for intentional injury, disorderly conduct, unlawful imprisonment, trespassing to the 1st degree; all with plus domestic violence, aggravated domestic violence, violated on order of protection, and two counts of failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
10:30 p.m. Ricardo Antonio Olmedo, 36, of Sierra Vista was arrested for entering/remaining unlawfully on property.
February 28
9:30 a.m. SM Suman Rana, 37, of Mescal was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
11:49 p.m. Jesse Ewing Sauls, 33, was arrested for failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
7:19 p.m. Calvin Paul Pashia, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for murder to the 2nd degree, aggravated assualt to a peace officer on duty, aggracated assualt to cause serious injury, resisitng arrest with the means to cause injury, disobeying a judical proceeding mandate and driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.
7:47 p.m. Justin Daniel Hayes, 31, of Benson was arrested for intentional injury and domestic violence and fighting/disruptive behavior.
8:46 p.m. Ethan Cord Brennan, 30, of Huachuca City was arrested on a pre adjudication rule warrant.
9:11 p.m. Tyreese Lamar Whitehead, 21, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disorderly conduct plus domestic violence.
10:25 p.m. Prisciliano Sanchez-Reyes, 33, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
March 01
10:30 a.m. Jody Lynn Boulden, 53, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
10:30 a.m. Annie Peckham, 70, of St. David was arrested for two charges of assault, disorderly conduct, all with plus domestic violence.
5:24 p.m. Chelsea Antoinette Noble, 25, of Elfrida was arrested for trespassing a residential structure and defacing or damaging property.
7:38 p.m. Ronan Marciall Ottley, 19, of Tucson was arrested for failure to comply with officer requests and having a concealed weapon without a permit.
March 02
3 a.m. Leonard Denard Richardson, 57, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs for sale, transporting/selling dangerous drugs or offering, possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing narcotic drugs for sale, transporting/selling narcotic drugs or offering, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, fleeing the pursuit of law enforcement and altering/removing physical evidence.
4:48 a.m. Amber Maynes, 37, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs.
12:58 p.m. Jesus Enriquez Casillas, 39, of Bisbee was arrested for five charges of failure to pay fine.
3:33 p.m. Taylor Andrew Parker, 29, of Pearce was arrested for failure to appear in the 2nd degree.
4:50 p.m. Anatolio Scott Cano, 40, of Eloy was arrested for two charges of unlawful imprisonment/restraining another, kidnapping to place in imminent danger, intentional injury to another, fighting/disruptive behavior, and defacing or damaging property.
6:28 p.m. Ernesto Castro, 31, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, and transportingmariuana for sale.
6:28 p.m. Amber Maynes, 37, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using marijuana, possessing mairjuana for sale, transporting marijuana for sale and possession for using drug paraphernalia.
8 p.m. Johnny Wayne Pogue, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and having an open container in the vehicle.
8:15 p.m. Jed Henry F Witkowski, 34, of Bisbee was arrested on two charges of failure to pay fine.
March 03
1:20 a.m. Nathan Ross Inderrieden, 31, of Sahuarita was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior and threatening to cause bodily injury or property damage.
1:42 a.m. Christopher Gilbert Parra, 21, of Douglas was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs for sale and transporting/selling dangerous drugs or offering.
2:45 a.m. Jesse Paul Knight, 44, of Benson was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
6:55 a.m. Alfred A Young, 28, of Douglas was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
1:06 p.m. Scott Fredric Mase, 32, of Bisbee was arrested for failure to pay fine.
4:20 p.m. Daniel Trevor Clegg, 41, of Tucson was arrested for possessing or using narcotic drugs.
4:25 p.m. Desiree Evangelina Romero, 36, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs.
4:39 p.m. Andrew Wayne Gantt, 27, of Douglas was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree, failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear and false reporting to a law enforcement agency.
4:39 p.m. Gustavo Arnold Moiza-Duarte, 31, of Tucson was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
4:40 p.m. Mathew Paul Kostelac, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using drug paraphernalia and possessing or using narcotic drugs.
6:27 p.m. Craig Anthony Ethridge, 34, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and assault with domestic violence.
6:28 p.m. Stephanie Teresa Elias, 29, of Palominas was arrested for contempt of court.
10:28 p.m. Carmen Yannet Carrasco, 44, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine.
10:33 p.m. Edgar Rivera-Gaeta, 33, of Zacatecaz, Mexico was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
10:52 p.m. Gabreal Wayne Simoneau, 23, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing narcotic drugs for sale, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, and possessing or using prescription drugs.
11:17 p.m. Pedro Hernandez-Martinez, 43, of Hidalgo, Mexico was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
11:17 p.m. Joshua Alejandro Segura Arranaga, 25, of Del Rio, Texas was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
11:58 p.m. Ryan K Edwards, 31, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, three counts of aggravated assault-entering home of another, theft of services, endangerment/intimidation/stalking, reckless driving, aggravated assault to cause serious injury, fighting/disruptive behavior, defacing or damaging property.
March 04
2:45 a.m. Jesse Paul Knight, 44, of Benson was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
6:50 a.m. Nicholas A Toledo III, 22, of Pomerene was arrested for extreme DUI 0.15 or more, DUI: 0.08/more alcohol content and DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
11:47 a.m. Aaron Joseph Dickamore, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for disobeying mandated judicial proceedings.
12:12 p.m. Colton Michael Clem, 25, of Willcox was arrested for failure to appear in the 1st degree.
1:57 p.m. Cesar Fernando Valencia, 21, of Tucson was arrested for violating probation.
1:57 p.m. Andres Grijalva, 33, of Sierra Vista was arrested for violating probation.
1:57 p.m. Douglas Wayne Tripp, 59, of Benson was arrested for two counts of violating probation, two counts of misconduct involving a weapon, theft, trafficking in stolen property, and burglary to the 3rd degree.
3:57 p.m. Jeremy Carson Lamb, 37, of Mesa was arrested for two counts of possessing or using dangerous drugs, taking contraband into a correctional facility and possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
4:48 p.m. Jose Eduardo Monjaras, 36, of Douglas was arrested for failure to pay fine.
4:48 p.m. Vanessa Parra, 30, of Douglas was arrested for two counts of theft of means of transportation, burglary of a non-residential, possessing or using drug paraphernalia.
6:08 p.m. Christopher Jon Rhoades, 49, of Willcox was arrested for DUI: alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, comb.
8:23 p.m. Nicholas Onufry McCall, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon, using/possessing a weapon while committing a felony and theft to deprive of property.
9:37 p.m. Tawnie Rose Castro, 37, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing or using dangerous drugs, possessing or using narcotic drugs, possessing or using drug paraphernalia, theft to deprive of property, possessing dangerous drugs for sale, being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon and using/possessing a weapon while committing a felony.
10:29 p.m. Ariel Israel Cota, 32, of Sierra Vista was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs for sale, possessing or using dangerous drugs, unlawful use of means of transportation, trespassing a residential structure and failure to appear with a violation of a written promise to appear.
11:58 p.m. Ryan K Edwards, 31, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, three counts of aggravated assault-entering home of another, theft of services, endangerment-intimidation/stalking, reckless driving, aggravated assault to cause serious injury, fighting/disruptive behavior, and defacing or damaging property.
March 05
2:47 a.m. Rebecca Noelle Jessica Klotz, 37, of Huachuca City was arrested for intentional injury and disorderly conduct, both with plus domestic violence.
11:22 a.m. Doyle Lavert Adams, 49, of Sierra Vista was arrested for interfering with judicial proceedings with domestic violence.
12:27 p.m. Frank Dominic Boggs, 48, of Sierra Vista was arrested for three counts of violating probation.
12:31 p.m. Walter Lee Smith, 50, of Douglas was arrested for fighting/disruptive behavior.
4 p.m. Tami Jean Nield, 57, of St. David was arrested for violating probation.
5:40 p.m. Jesse Jacob Arvayo, 36, of Douglas was arrested for being a prohibited possessor possessing a weapon and driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.
5:42 p.m. Peter Trevino, 26, of San Jose, California was arrested for failure to appear plus violating a written promise to appear.