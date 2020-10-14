SIERRA VISTA - Two people — one of them an 8-year-old boy — were injured by shrapnel Tuesday afternoon after a man accidentally fired a bullet that struck the kitchen floor of a residence, police said.
The incident is being referred to the Cochise County Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are warranted, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt.
The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at a house at the 3100 block of Oak Hill Street. Borgstadt said 21-year-old Jesus Solis was in the kitchen of the house and racked his semiautomatic handgun that he thought was empty. The gun discharged however, sending a bullet into the kitchen floor.
"The bullet chipped the tile and the tile sprayed and that's what injured the two people," Borgstadt said.
A 28-year-old woman also was hurt by the scattering tile, Borgstadt said. Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital with injuries to their legs, police said.