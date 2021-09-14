If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Information provided by a pathologist could set back the trial date yet again in the case of an accused child killer, the defendant's attorney said last week.
The trial of Mario Toscano Jr., charged with first degree murder in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy, has been fraught with delays. The trial date had been set for Nov. 2 after Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, frustrated with repeated continuances in the matter, set the date as a "firm" one.
The incident in question occurred in Douglas in January 2020.
"I'm going to speak to an out-of-state pathologist (and) information from the pathologist may have to continue the trial," Larson told Dickerson.
The case has been weighed down by several hearings over the last year and a half with continuance after continuance.
One of the setbacks included Toscano's request for a new attorney after he and his court-appointed lawyer failed to come to terms regarding a plea offer by the prosecution.
When Larson took the case in early 2021, there were more continuances as he familiarized himself with the matter. At one point Larson suggested that the trial be held in the spring of 2022. Larson also mentioned in court more than a month ago that he was waiting for more information from a pathologist.
The 2022 trial suggestion did not sit well with either Dickerson or prosecutor Michael Powell, who argued that the victims in the case had been waiting for a long time.
Recently, another plea offer presented by Powell was not accepted by Toscano, with the defendant opting instead to go to trial.
Powell explained that the plea offer included giving Toscano — who is also charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault in the death of a child and child abuse — life imprisonment.
Under Arizona law, that means Toscano would spend the rest of his life in prison, with the possibility of parole after he serves 35 years. However, Powell said that is not a guaranteed condition.
If convicted by a jury on all four counts lodged against him, Powell said Toscano would spend the remainder of his natural life in prison without the possibility for parole. Toscano could also be found not guilty by a jury.
After his plea offer was rejected, Powell began preparing for a trial that would begin on Nov. 2.
Larson said he hoped to have the information he's waiting for in about two weeks.
Another hearing in the matter has been scheduled for Sept. 28.