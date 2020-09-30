SIERRA VISTA — An accused killer and the man investigators say he fatally shot had a physical fight about a month ago and the two had been feuding with each other ever since, Sierra Vista Police said Wednesday.
The animosity between Rick Martin and Jorge Portillo ended in death on Monday afternoon, when police said Martin spotted Portillo driving east on Fry Boulevard. Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said Martin drove up next to Portillo on Fry and the two men began arguing with each other from their vehicles. That''s when detectives say Martin shot at Portillo several times, striking him once in the head.
Portillo, 18, lost control of his black truck and he slid into a wash just east of the Pizza Hut Bistro on Fry, Borgstadt said. He had a female passenger in his pickup who was not injured. Portillo died later at Canyon Vista Medical Center. He leaves behind an infant son.
The 20-year-old Martin, meanwhile, surrendered to police on Tuesday afternoon, Borgstadt said. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of endangerment and two counts of misconduct with a weapon. He is being held at the Cochise County Jail.
Borgstadt said he does not know what sparked the physical confrontation between the two a month ago.
“This was a dynamic case that moved quickly thanks to witnesses who remained on scene to provide valuable information,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher says. “We want to thank everyone who helped bring this case to a rapid resolution.”
John Andela, the lead detective on the case, also thanked Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. Borgstadt said the agencies assisted Sierra Vista Police with surveillance in the case.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.