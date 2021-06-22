SIERRA VISTA — A man was shot to death late Monday evening after the victim and another individual argued on the street in a residential neighborhood, police said.
Luis Armenta Rivas, 23, was shot multiple times in the chest and neck and he died in the emergency room at Canyon Vista Medical Center, police said.
Both Rivas and the man he was bickering with were armed with handguns, said Sierra Vista Police Detective Thomas Ransford. But only one man was shot and only one man fired his weapon, Ransford said.
"We have one shooter and one victim," Ransford said. "The two men were familiar with each other. We believe we have everyone identified."
The other man was detained, questioned and released, Ransford said. No charges have been filed and police said no other suspects are being sought as the investigation continues.
The shooting erupted just after 10:30 p.m. on Calle Ladera, a short thoroughfare of condominiums and townhouses east of State Route 92. Ransford said there were other people on the street when the shooting occurred, but he would not divulge anything further.
Camille Hall, who lives on Ladera, said her husband heard yelling on the street followed by gunshots.
"He heard them arguing and it was over a woman," Hall said. "Then he heard the gunshots and the woman scream."
Two pistols and several cartridge casings were collected at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ransford, 520-452-7500.