TOMBSTONE — Arson is suspected in a fire that gutted a home next to the American Legion Post 24 on Allen Street on Aug. 19. On top of that, authorities say the site was re-ignited two days later, judging by a video obtained by the Tombstone Fire Department.

Ten firefighters in a mutual aid response from the Fry Fire District, Tombstone and Whetstone Fire departments battled last Sunday’s blaze for more than seven hours after smoke and fire roared through the roof of an 80-year-old home, leaving it a “total loss,” said Tombstone Fire Chief Chris Alleman.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?