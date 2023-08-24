TOMBSTONE — Arson is suspected in a fire that gutted a home next to the American Legion Post 24 on Allen Street on Aug. 19. On top of that, authorities say the site was re-ignited two days later, judging by a video obtained by the Tombstone Fire Department.
Ten firefighters in a mutual aid response from the Fry Fire District, Tombstone and Whetstone Fire departments battled last Sunday’s blaze for more than seven hours after smoke and fire roared through the roof of an 80-year-old home, leaving it a “total loss,” said Tombstone Fire Chief Chris Alleman.
A second fire, which Alleman said both he and fire captain Anthony Palma — a certified fire investigator — found “suspicious in nature,” broke out in the same house at 4 a.m. Tuesday, which firefighters extinguished.
Both fires are currently under investigation. The Tombstone Marshal’s Office is also participating in the investigation.
“We’re looking through videos we obtained, getting an analysis of the original fire that occurred at the house as well as the secondary-ignition fire that was set around 4 a.m. Tuesday,” said Alleman. “It’s still very early in the investigation, but we want to make sure all our i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed as we go forward with this.”
Alleman also said because of how difficult entry into the burning house was for firefighters on Sunday when they attempted to gain access — they eventually had to ax their way in because furniture, a piano and other items were stacked against the front door — arson may have played a factor as a cause for the blaze.
“At this point, we think it’s arson because of what we’ve seen on the video we've obtained,” he said. “Also, smoke was really coming out of that roof for almost 25 minutes without anyone noticing it even though there were lots of people walking by it before we got a 911 call. We responded in four minutes, yet the house had been burning well before that in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.”
Fire was already climbing the walls, in the attic space and moving across the floors of the house when firefighters finally broke in. Alleman said the home, which was built in 1944, had been reconfigured into four small living spaces that were divided by more walls.
Debris and boxes were just everywhere, and there was zero visibility because of the volume of smoke, he said.
Alleman praised the efforts of both the Whetstone Fire Department and Fry Fire District.
“Without their mutual aid response, fighting this on our own would have been extremely difficult,” he said.
Alleman was unsure how long the investigation would take officials.
“It could be weeks or months, we’re really not sure at this time,” he said. “ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms), which will help us in an advisory role, is very busy in Phoenix and Tucson right at the moment.”
