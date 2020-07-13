Attorneys are working toward settling the case of a Hereford man who is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl who sought help at a local gas station after the man took her to the store.
Davis Britton Bowser was indicted by a grand jury in February on 16 counts that include luring a minor for sexual exploitation, giving liquor to a minor, kidnapping, sexual assault, molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, domestic violence-aggravated assault impede breathing, placing victim in reasonable apprehension of physical injury, aggravated DUI with a minor in the vehicle and child abuse.
Bowser had known the victim since she was an infant, investigators said.
At a hearing in late February to determine whether Bowser should be released from jail on bond, Sierra Vista investigators testified that Bowser sexually assaulted the teenager in an apartment where a family member lives. The incident occurred when the relative passed out after drinking vodka shots the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2019, according to investigators.
Police also testified that the teen lived in fear because she said Bowser had threatened that “something bad would happen” if she told anyone about the assault.
Cochise County Assistant Attorney Terisha Driggs said Monday that she and defense attorneys are working toward a settlement.
"We are scheduled for a settlement conference with Judge Cardinal (Div I) on August 6, 2020," Driggs said in an email. "The hope is that the settlement conference will result in the acceptance of a plea agreement to avoid trial."
Bowser's case came to the attention of Sierra Vista Police only after the girl ran into a Speedway gas station convenience store on State Road 92 last August, and asked for help.
The girl told investigators she had persuaded Bowser to drive her to the gas station because she claimed her boyfriend would be there to see her for a few minutes, records show.
The youngster told detectives that Bowser agreed to take her only after she promised the suspect that he could have his way with her once they arrived at his residence near Carr Canyon.
As they approached the Speedway, the girl told Bowser that she could see her boyfriend inside the convenience store, investigators said. Bowser stopped his truck and allowed the girl to go inside.
When she asked for help, an employee at the Speedway called 911 and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and later Sierra Vista Police, responded to the scene.
Bowser remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail.