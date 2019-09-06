The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made six DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista and Sonoita areas on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Task Force detail coincided with the Labor Day holiday and the 104th Annual Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo, and was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Douglas Police Department, Huachuca City Police Department, and Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The detail resulted in 137 traffic stops or contacts, 88 warnings or repair orders, eight civil speed citations, four seatbelt citations, four child restraint citations, eight miscellaneous civil citations, six designated drivers, two driving on a suspended driver’s license criminal arrests, four drug-related arrests, one felony arrest involving a handgun, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, four alcohol-related DUI arrests, and two drug-related DUI arrests.
The total average blood alcohol content of the alcohol-related DUI arrests was 0.132. The remaining DUI arrests were drug related and required blood draws.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates program by reporting miscellaneous traffic statistics from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, due to the Labor Day holiday.
The statistics reported were 136 stops or contacts, 98 warnings or order repairs, nine civil speed citations, eight miscellaneous civil citations, three designated drivers, one warrant arrest, five miscellaneous criminal arrests, one minor consumption of alcohol arrest, one alcohol-related DUI arrest, and four drug-related DUI arrests.
The blood alcohol content on the alcohol-related DUI arrest was 0.126. The remaining DUI arrests were drug related and required blood draws.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department