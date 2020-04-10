WHETSTONE — Sierra Vista Police arrested a U.S. Border Patrol agent on child sex charges Thursday evening following a standoff in Whetstone.
According to police, 49-year-old special agent Dana Thornhill of Sierra Vista was arrested on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual assault. The SVPD was assisted by Homeland Security Investigation special agents as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse of multiple children.
Thornhill was under surveillance by police Thursday afternoon when he fled Sierra Vista to a church located north of Huachuca City in the 2500 block of North Calle Segundo in Whetstone, police said in a press release. SVPD detectives had evidence suggesting that Thornhill was armed with a semiautomatic pistol and was likely aware that authorities were planning to arrest him, according to the release.
The incident resulted in road closures in a neighborhood east of Highway 90 between Camino de Pampas and Camino de Tundra, where residents were stopped by law enforcement officers and prevented access on those roads, according to witnesses.
Whetstone resident Kara Harris was traveling north on Highway 90 and witnessed what she described as “a heavy law enforcement presence” on Camino de Tundra around 12:30 that afternoon.
“I knew something major was going on because police had Camino de Tundra blocked off and they were stopping traffic,” Harris said. “There were numerous police officers. Neighbors said that someone was hiding in a church on Calle Segundo and that law enforcement officers were watching the church. They eventually cordoned off the entire neighborhood from Camino de Pampas to Camino Tundra,” Harris said.
Because of the nature of the crimes and concerns that Thornhil was armed, the SVPD Tactical Unit took command of the incident, according to the press release.
While on scene Thursday night, Lieutenant Sean Brownson, Tactical Commander for SVPD, told the Herald/Review that “an individual with pending criminal charges with probable cause for arrest had barricaded himself inside a structure,” and was not cooperating with law enforcement.
“We have cordoned off the neighborhood and have working the situation,” Brownson said.
After a four-hour standoff that involved the SVPD Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit, Thornhill surrendered and was taken into custody around 8 p.m., according to the release.
He was booked into the Cochise County jail Thursday evening were he is being held without bond.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Tom Ransford at (520) 452-7500.