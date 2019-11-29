SIERRA VISTA — Three people are in Border Patrol custody after Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of three vehicles possibly transporting undocumented migrants near State Route 92 and La Paloma Lane in Palominas Friday afternoon, according to CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas.
“CCSO got the information from Border Patrol and responded with two units,” Capas said. “One of the vehicles — a white Dodge Charger — reportedly ran a redlight going north on Buffalo Soldier Trail.”
CCSO waited for the light to change before proceeding northbound toward the border patrol checkpoint on Highway 90. A unit from Benson also responded to the call, Capas added.
“At 13:52, our unit advised that the Dodge Charger was going northbound in the southbound lane at milepost 292, then continued in the southbound lane towards I-10."
According to witnesses, the Charger struck a Border Patrol vehicle while attempting to avoid spike strips.
At 1:54 p.m. CCSO units were advised that the vehicle was stopped at Dark Star and Highway 90 with three subjects detained by Border Patrol, Capas said.
This story is breaking. Calls made to Huachuca City Police Department and Border Patrol were not returned at time of publication. More information will be provided when available.