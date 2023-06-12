SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department is no longer investigating a threatening phone call made to the department that caused SVPD to place Buena High School in a lockdown and shelter in place order last winter.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, police officers were on the BHS campus, and all rooms in the high school were locked. No vehicles were allowed to leave or enter the campus.
But not long after the shelter in place order was given, the school was cleared of the potential threat, and classes resumed as normal while SVPD remained on campus continuing its investigation.
At the time, Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, SVPD public information officer, said the department had a possible website IP address and phone number where the threat originated from, which it was actively investigating.
“Because of the nature of the call, we have to go through another organization, a national organization that handles threats made to schools,” he said.
But the investigation stalled and hit a roadblock when Borgstadt said Buena High’s school resource officer was unable to come up with any more pertinent information about the phone call from SchoolSafety.gov, a collaborative, interagency website created by the federal government to provide schools and districts with safe learning environments.
The site is also a channel of the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse among the Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and Justice.
“There was no other chatter or anything like that on social media regarding it (the threatening phone call),” said Borgstadt. “So the case is closed.”
During the Feb. 6 lockdown, no one was allowed to enter or leave BHS, with the exception of law enforcement and EMS personnel, and classes continued as usual.
It’s not the first time that a Sierra Vista school received a threatening call.
Last August, Carmichael Elementary School initiated a shelter in place order for 40 minutes after SVPD listened to messages left on the school’s voicemail system it felt were suspicious. Though officials said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages, school administration reiterated that the safety of students and staff was its number one priority.
