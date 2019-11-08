U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested a Mexican national and a U.S. citizen for separate alleged attempts to smuggle 34 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $69,000 through Arizona Ports of Entry on Nov 7.
Officers at the Port of Naco referred a 39-year-old Naco, Arizona, man for additional inspection of his Hyundai sedan, as he attempted to enter the U.S. through the port Wednesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, the search of the vehicle led to the discovery of six packages concealed in the firewall. The packages were determined to contain more than $69,000 of unreported currency.
Later that morning, officers at the Port of Sasabe referred a 32-year-old Mexican male for an additional search of his Ford truck as he attempted to enter the U.S. After a CBP narcotics canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, the search led to the discovery of more than 30 packages hidden within the dash. The contents were determined to be more than 34 pounds of meth, worth more than $31,000.
Port of Sasabe Officers seized the drugs, currency and vehicles, while both subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security.
From U.S. Customs and Border Protection