SIERRA VISTA — A woman was arrested and a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a car wreck following a reported shooting in Whetstone late Monday evening.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating the car accident involving the CCSO deputy, who was injured Monday evening in the wreck on State Route 90 near the Sierra Vista airport as he responded to the reported shooting.
Reached by phone, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carol Capas did not immediately have many details about the situation late Monday, but said the man involved in the alleged shooting told emergency responders by phone that he had been shot. However, when deputies arrived at the scene in Whetstone, they couldn’t find evidence of any injuries related to a possible shooting. The woman involved in that alleged incident was arrested, said Capas, who didn’t know what charges the woman faced. Capas said at about 10 p.m. that it would likely take another hour and a half or more for the woman to be processed and booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Tim Wachtel said the CCSO deputy was driving north on SR 90 in between Airport Road and Huachuca City around 8 p.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle of unknown make and model, which caused the deputy's vehicle to go off the road and roll several times. The deputy was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, Wachtel said.
Capas did not know the severity of the deputy’s injuries, but said he was “responsive” and the injuries didn’t sound to be life-threatening. More details about his condition wouldn’t be known until doctors fully checked him out, she said.
“I know they’ll be doing additional testing and evaluation on him,” Capas said.
Capas released the following statement on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page at roughly 9:40 p.m.:
“The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a reported shooting in the Whetstone area shortly before 8:00 p.m. tonight,” the statement read. “As deputies from the Sierra Vista District were responding, one of the Deputies became involved in a motor vehicle accident northbound on Highway 90 near Airport Road.
“The Deputy has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the incident and there are no other injuries reported at this time.
“Sheriff’s Detectives are on scene at the shooting incident which is reportedly a domestic violence case involving shots being fired at a male subject at a residence and a female has been taken into custody.”
State Route 90 was closed temporarily immediately following the wreck involving the sheriff’s deputy, but was reopened by approximately 9:30 p.m.
