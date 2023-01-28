town hall 2 (copy)

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre

 HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, 50 of Sierra Vista, was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence at 2:24 Saturday morning by the Sierra Vista Police Department.

The officer observed a vehicle traveling on Avenida Cochise and determined that the driving behavior was consistent with that of an impaired driver. A traffic stop was made in the 2200 block of Oakmont Drive, where McIntyre was arrested for suspicion of driving under influence. He was transported to the SVPD where a breathalyzer test was completed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?