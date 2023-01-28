SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, 50 of Sierra Vista, was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence at 2:24 Saturday morning by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
The officer observed a vehicle traveling on Avenida Cochise and determined that the driving behavior was consistent with that of an impaired driver. A traffic stop was made in the 2200 block of Oakmont Drive, where McIntyre was arrested for suspicion of driving under influence. He was transported to the SVPD where a breathalyzer test was completed.
McIntyre provided a blood alcohol content of 0.210. At more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, he was cited for Super Extreme DUI, a criminal offense, and was released with a court date as the investigation continues.
“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” says McIntyre in a written statement. “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge.”
“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he said. “No one is above the law, including me.”
