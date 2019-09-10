The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detention officer on Monday, Sept. 9, for unlawful sexual conduct with an inmate after conducting an investigation into the matter at the request of the sheriff’s office.
The CCSO requested investigative assistance from the Bisbee Police Department and SVPD on Sunday, Sept. 1, after being informed of an allegation of sexual conduct between CCSO Detention Officer Jose Brian Moreno and a female inmate. The investigation determined the conduct was consensual; however, Arizona law prohibits a detention officer from intentionally or knowingly engaging in any act of a sexual nature with an offender who is in the custody of a county jail.
Detention Officer Moreno was arrested on Monday, Sept. 9, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct and was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Officer Moreno resigned from his position with the sheriff’s office effective Sept. 9.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels made the following statement to his department members after Moreno’s arrest.
“I cannot express my disappointment and frustration regarding this officer’s decision to violate his oath of office and community trust. As guardians of public safety and those we serve, our success comes through the continued earned trust and respect performed daily by each one of you. Acts of indiscretion and illicit-unethical behavior only tarnish the many good acts we perform daily,” Dannels said in his statement.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department