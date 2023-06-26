SIERRA VISTA — The pit bulls that attacked and killed an 84-year-old Sierra Vista woman and left a neighbor in critical condition June 23 has stunned residents and caused an outcry of emails and phone calls to the Herald/Review.

Many are calling for harsher laws prosecuting owners of dogs that kill for involuntary manslaughter to laws imposing hefty fines and other civil penalties. Others said background checks on owners purchasing certain breeds should be mandatory as well as stricter requirements for how pets are contained. 

