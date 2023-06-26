SIERRA VISTA — The pit bulls that attacked and killed an 84-year-old Sierra Vista woman and left a neighbor in critical condition June 23 has stunned residents and caused an outcry of emails and phone calls to the Herald/Review.
Many are calling for harsher laws prosecuting owners of dogs that kill for involuntary manslaughter to laws imposing hefty fines and other civil penalties. Others said background checks on owners purchasing certain breeds should be mandatory as well as stricter requirements for how pets are contained.
“How many more people need to die or become maimed and traumatized by these unprovoked dog attacks?” an upset Samuel Allen said in a call to the newspaper Monday morning with his concerns over last Friday's fatal attack. “Shouldn’t there be some kind of law that punishes the dog owners whose dogs leave people hurt and dead? Neighborhoods are meant to be safe places to walk, where dogs can’t attack or kill you.
“If Fortune magazine said this is one of the best places in the country for families to live, then maybe it’s time our elected officials get serious about owners of dogs that attack and keep this city livable.”
It’s not the first time unleashed dogs have gone after city residents.
Several ended in vicious attacks on residents that nearly killed them, similar to the one in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte that left both Helene Jackson and her dog she was walking dead and sent 53-year-old Sam Sanches Jr. to Tucson’s Banner Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said Sanches was attacked by a second pit bull when he tried to aid Jackson while she was being mauled. Borgstadt said Jackson had been walking in the alley in the early evening when one of the animals went after her and her dog, leaving her with multiple injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs. She was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where she died Friday evening. Her dog was mauled to death in the alley.
Officers shot and killed both pit bulls at the scene.
“We’ve been fielding calls and inquiries from all across the country over the incident since Saturday,” said Borgstadt. “It’s still under investigation as to whether one of the dogs leaped over a cinderblock wall of the owner’s home. Our officers arrived there after the attack. Their initial response was to render aid to the victim, secure the area and make sure it was safe.”
The city has had a long history of unleashed dog attacks.
In 2018, a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by several dogs near the intersection of El Camino Real and Oriole Drive. Police officers were forced to shoot and kill several of the animals while attempting to protect the boy.
Six years ago, four dogs were rounded up by animal control after attacking a woman in Sierra Vista’s West End on North First Street when she was walking to Len Roberts Park. While using a golf club to fend off the dogs that escaped from a neighbor’s yard, she was bitten at least 12 times before the dogs ran off. Officers later took them to a Huachuca City shelter.
In 2017, three dogs broke out of a yard and attacked a 60-year-old woman walking her Australian shepherd near Risner Boulevard and East Central Avenue. After two boxers and a pit bull jumped her dog, the woman intervened; all three dogs turned on her, causing severe head wounds that needed 45 staples. A resident who heard her shouts shot two of the attacking dogs.
Seven years ago, a woman who was attacked by a dog while walking her dog near east Sagebrush Road and south Santa Aurelia Avenue took matters into her own hands. She filed a lawsuit against the owner of the animal that attacked her and her dog, seeking damages for injuries to her arms and hands and her dog’s veterinarian bills. She also sought payment for future medical expenses, pain and suffering and legal costs.
In 2011, SVPD officers were forced to shoot and kill an aggressive dog in an apartment at the Vista de la Sierra Apartments on Busby Drive after it attacked its owner and attempted to bite officers at the scene. The department said the dog was involved in a similar incident earlier that year when it was quarantined for 10 days after it bit its male owner in the face.
Six months ago, a 69-year-old permanently disabled former U.S. Army specialist — who has suffered a head wound, has limited use of his left hand from a damaged median nerve and was diagnosed with lupus in 2008 — told the Sierra Vista City Council that large, unleashed dogs running through Tompkins Park are constantly threatening him and several mothers almost on a regular basis. Roderick Washington told council members he is fearful each time he tries to walk on the paved half-mile fitness trail in the park and believes Tompkins Park is a potential catastrophe waiting to happen.
A sign posted in the parking lot of the park at its Seventh Street entrance clearly states, among other restrictions, that “dogs must be on a leash at all times except of exemptions pursuant to SVCC 94.04.”
In Willcox earlier this year, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported capturing six feral dogs that reportedly had been attacking pets and animals and chasing residents.
The animals were eventually euthanized by gunshot by a contracted U.S. Department of Agriculture agent.