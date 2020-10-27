BISBEE — A man who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl and later forced her into his truck while he drove drunk will spend the next 18 years in a state prison, a judge ruled earlier this week.
David Britton Bowser was sentenced on Monday by Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue. Prosecutor Terisha Driggs said the 43-year-old child molester will spend up to 18 calendar years in prison — that means he must serve day per day — and will be on lifetime probation for luring a minor. He received time served for his DUI charge.
In late September, Bowser pleaded guilty to oral intercourse/oral sex on a minor under the age of 14 and luring a minor for sexual exploitation. He also entered a plea of guilty to a third offense of extreme driving under the influence.
The violations stem from a 2019 assault on the victim, who was 13 years old at the time, Sierra Vista police have said.
In February, Bowser was indicted by a grand jury on 16 counts that included luring a minor for sexual exploitation, giving liquor to a minor, kidnapping, sexual assault, molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, domestic violence-aggravated assault impede breathing, placing victim in reasonable apprehension of physical injury, aggravated DUI with a minor in the vehicle and child abuse.
At a hearing in late February to determine whether Bowser should be released from jail on bond, Sierra Vista Police detectives testified that Bowser sexually assaulted the teenager in an apartment where a family member lives. The incident occurred when the relative passed out after drinking vodka shots the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2019, police said.
Investigators also testified that the teen lived in fear because she said Bowser had threatened that “something bad would happen” if she told anyone about the assault.
Bowser’s actions came to the attention of Sierra Vista Police only after the girl ran into a Speedway gas station convenience store on State Route 92 last August and asked for help. The girl told investigators she had persuaded Bowser to drive her to the gas station because she claimed her boyfriend would be there to see her for a few minutes, records show.
The youngster told detectives that Bowser agreed to take her only after she promised the suspect that he could have his way with her once they arrived at his residence near Carr Canyon. Bowser was drunk when he drove her there in his truck that afternoon, with his blood alcohol level at 0.20, more than twice the legal limit, police said.