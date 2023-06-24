SIERRA VISTA — On Friday, June 23, the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the area of Calle Del Norte after a 911 caller reported a dog attack in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a dog attacking a male victim in the back yard of a residence on Calle Del Norte. Officers dispatched the dog and provided first aid to the victim until emergency medical assistance arrived. A second female victim was found in the alley behind the residence as a second dog returned to the same yard where the first attack occurred. The second dog also was  dispatched by SVPD officers.

