SIERRA VISTA — On Friday, June 23, the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the area of Calle Del Norte after a 911 caller reported a dog attack in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a dog attacking a male victim in the back yard of a residence on Calle Del Norte. Officers dispatched the dog and provided first aid to the victim until emergency medical assistance arrived. A second female victim was found in the alley behind the residence as a second dog returned to the same yard where the first attack occurred. The second dog also was dispatched by SVPD officers.
Helene Jackson, an 84-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was transported to the Canyon Vista Medical Center where she died Friday night. Her dog was found deceased in the alley near where she was located.
Sam Sanches Jr., a 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was transported to Banner Medical Center in Tucson where he remains in critical condition from his injuries.
The three deceased dogs were secured by the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office pending further investigation.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone