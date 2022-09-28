The case of a former Douglas teacher who also coached soccer and is charged with sexually abusing at least seven children will head toward a settlement conference, an assistant prosecutor said this week.

Jesus Armenta was indicted in 2018 on charges of molestation of a child, sexual abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child. The original indictment mentions four children, all students of Armenta’s who had him as a teacher in the first and fourth grades at Joe Carlson Elementary. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?