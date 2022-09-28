The case of a former Douglas teacher who also coached soccer and is charged with sexually abusing at least seven children will head toward a settlement conference, an assistant prosecutor said this week.
Jesus Armenta was indicted in 2018 on charges of molestation of a child, sexual abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child. The original indictment mentions four children, all students of Armenta’s who had him as a teacher in the first and fourth grades at Joe Carlson Elementary.
Based on the indictments, Armenta abused the same children when they were in first grade and again in fourth grade.
In a second indictment from last year, a new victim mentioned being abused by Armenta as early as 2010, the document shows. The other children had been victimized between 2013 and 2016. One child was molested when Armenta — who was involved with the American Youth Soccer Organization — was his soccer coach, the indictment shows.
The indictments also show a couple of the victims were abused while coloring or watching a movie.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell said the case is headed toward a settlement conference later this year.
