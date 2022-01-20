A 14-year-old Douglas boy has pleaded guilty in a terrorism-related incident and the disposition of his case dictates that the teenager spend at least 18 months in the Arizona Department off Juvenile Corrections, a prosecutor said.
Carlos Eduardo Santacruz, once under investigation by the FBI because of the activities federal investigators said the youngster was delving into out of his bedroom, pleaded guilty to one count of promoting terrorism and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Doyle Johnstun earlier this week.
Johnstun said Santacruz's disposition was issued about three weeks ago. His case had gone before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon, who handles juvenile matters.
"He is required to stay at ADJC for at least 18 months, but no longer than when he turns 18," Johnstun said in an email. "The release date (on parole) between the 18 months and when he turns 18 will be up to the ADJC."
Santacruz was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found one pipe bomb and the makings of a second in a back room of the residence he shared with his mother and older brother.
Prior to his arrest, the teen caught the attention of federal investigators in the spring of 2021 because of the posts he made on social media in support of terroristic acts and beliefs. Investigators said Santacruz also provided instructions on how to make a bomb in his posts.
When he was indicted in May, his offenses included inducing to promote terrorism, furnishing and assisting in acts of terrorism, facilitating an act of terrorism and misconduct involving weapons. He initially had been incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail.
But at a hearing this past August, the boy's attorney, Cochise County Legal Defender Xochitl Orozco, requested that Santacruz be remanded to the juvenile justice system because of his age and because of his severe mental health issues. The teenager is autistic.
After hearing testimony from Douglas Police detective Ivan Gamez; Santacruz’s mother, Maria Salazar; and Alicia Barados, the general adult education teacher at the jail, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal granted Orozco’s motion, ordering Santacruz transferred to a juvenile detention center in Santa Cruz County and sending his case to Division VI under Bannon.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre had wanted Santacruz kept in the adult system, saying the teenager had gone to the “dark side” of the internet and had spread messages of hate with his social media posts, as well as with the writings that were found scrawled on the wall of the boy’s cell at the county jail.
Gamez said the writings on Santacruz’s jail cell walls included musings about ISIS, methods of terrorizing disbelievers, statements about Nazi groups and drawings of bombs. He said the youngster had a fascination with the Tsarnaev brothers. Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.
Underneath the teen’s cell bunk were instructions on how to build a bomb, Gamez added.
The detective also testified that Santacruz had been cooperative and told him he built the bomb because he felt his family needed protection. Santacruz’s older brother had apparently received death threats from drug cartel members after the sibling commented on underage drug mules bringing drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.
At the August proceeding, Cochise County juvenile probation officer Rebecca Thorington, who testified for the defense, also advocated for Santacruz to be remanded to the juvenile justice system, saying he would receive better care in a locked mental health facility where he could be “rehabilitated.”
The best place for the teen, Thorington said, would be the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections because of the mental health assistance he would receive there.