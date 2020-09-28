SIERRA VISTA — A man was shot by a person in another vehicle Monday afternoon as both headed east on Fry Boulevard, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said.
The person who was shot lost control of his car and drove into a ditch off Fry just east of 7th Avenue, Thrasher said.
The shooter took off and police are searching for the suspect, Thrasher said.
The chief said the incident was a drive-by shooting, but the reason for the assault is under investigation, he said.
The victim was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center. Fry Boulevard was closed Monday near the scene of the shooting between 7th Street and Lenzner Avenue.
This is a developing story. An update will be provided as soon as it becomes available.