SIERRA VISTA — The suspect in a drive-by shooting that almost injured a child in a mobile home and several people in a car has been arrested and charged with numerous counts including attempted homicide, Sierra Vista Police said Friday.
The accused shooter, 18-year-old Joseph Ahrens, was arrested at his residence on Thursday, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
Borgstadt said Ahrens fired his weapon 10 times, and five of the bullets struck two mobile homes at the Sierra Grande Mobile Home Park at 7th Street and Busby Drive. The incident occurred on May 15 at 9 p.m.
A child playing in a bedroom of one of the mobile homes was almost hit by one of the stray bullets, said Sierra Vista Detective Joshua Nicola.
Ahrens’s intended targets were three people inside a car that was in front of the vehicle the suspect was riding in, police said. Investigators had asked the public for help identifying the shooter and his intended targets.
“We actually got several tips,” Borgstadt said Friday. “The tips helped us find both the shooter and his intended targets.”
Ahrens was booked into the Cochise County Jail. He was charged with three counts of attempted homicide, 10 counts of drive-by shooting, five counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, 10 counts of discharging a firearm into the city limits, one count of misconduct involving a weapon, one count of possessing marijuana for sale, one count of criminal damage, one count of tampering with evidence, nine counts of endangerment and two counts of disorderly conduct.
He is being held without bond.