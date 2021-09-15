top story Early morning shooting sparked by altercation, police say By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA — A shooting in the early hours Tuesday at an apartment complex may have been sparked by an altercation between the victim and the suspect, police said Wednesday.Based on initial reports, the two may not have known each other, said Sierra Vista Police Det. Thomas Ransford.There have been no arrests."We are still looking for the possible suspect," Ransford said in an email Wednesday.The shooting victim was wounded, police said, and was taken to a Tucson hospital. Ransford said the victim lives at the apartment complex.The shooting occurred Tuesday just before 5 a.m. at the Casa de la Sierra Apartments, 500 Coronado Drive, police said.Ransford said he could not release further information on the case. He is asking that anyone with information please call him at the Sierra Vista Police department, 520-452-7500.This is a developing story. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Ransford Shooting Victim Police Law Altercation Apartment Complex Sierra Vista