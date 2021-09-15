SIERRA VISTA — A shooting in the early hours Tuesday at an apartment complex may have been sparked by an altercation between the victim and the suspect, police said Wednesday.

Based on initial reports, the two may not have known each other, said Sierra Vista Police Det. Thomas Ransford.

There have been no arrests.

"We are still looking for the possible suspect," Ransford said in an email Wednesday.

The shooting victim was wounded, police said, and was taken to a Tucson hospital. Ransford said the victim lives at the apartment complex.

The shooting occurred Tuesday just before 5 a.m. at the Casa de la Sierra Apartments, 500 Coronado Drive, police said.

Ransford said he could not release further information on the case. 

He is asking that anyone with information please call him at the Sierra Vista Police department, 520-452-7500.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Tags