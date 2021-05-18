SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista resident James Jaggers III was taken into custody Monday after Sierra Vista Police officers and state explosive experts found what appeared to be remains of an explosive device along with chemical compounds and hazardous explosive materials in his home.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, Sierra Vista Police Department received reports of an explosion with debris in the roadway in the 200 block of Coronado Lane. SVPD found several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball in the roadway and in neighboring property, with most of the debris in the yard of 35-year-old Sierra Vista resident James Jaggers III. When questioned about blowing up the bowling ball, Jaggers claimed to be just mixing compounds.
The compounds at Jaggers’ home were determined to be potentially dangerous so the Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (DPS EOD) was called in and neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution. The debris in the yard was identified by DPS EOD as the remains of a homemade explosive device. SVPD executed a search warrant at Jaggers’ residence, where DPS EOD identified several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials.
Jaggers was arrested and charged with endangerment, and five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon. Jaggers is being held without bond in the Cochise County jail.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police