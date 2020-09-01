A Sierra Vista resident who was disqualified from running for a seat on the City Council because he pleaded guilty to a felony was sentenced earlier this week in Cochise County Superior Court.
Mathew Haupt was placed on probation for three years and he must seek treatment/counseling, said Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue on Monday. Haupt pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a dangerous drug (mushrooms containing psilocin and/or psilocybin) in late July.
The 45-year-old Haupt was one of three individuals who collected enough signatures to become an official candidate in the race for one of three at-large seats on the Sierra Vista City Council in November.
While he was never arrested in his case, Haupt was initially indicted on 10 counts of drug-related offenses by a grand jury in April. He had filed his statement of interest to run for the council in February, city records show.
At his sentencing hearing Monday, Haput expressed remorse and thanked the court.
"I am grateful for the mercy shown," he told Conlogue.