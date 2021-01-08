The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Hereford man for five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday, Jan. 7, as the result of an investigation opened in November based on information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In November, the department received information that an Internet Protocol address associated with the phone of 60-year-old Sierra Vista resident Lawrence Legault was used to upload illicit images of children to a cloud storage account. Several search warrants were issued by the Cochise County Superior Court to Internet Service Providers, which then provided additional information verifying the illegal conduct.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, detectives from the SVPD Special Operations Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant on a residence located in the 4600 block of E. Hereford Road. They recovered evidence related to the investigation and secured over an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and some drug paraphernalia.
Legault was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information relevant to these types of cases is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department