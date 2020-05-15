The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local woman on Wednesday for the possession of meth and heroin for sale after conducting a month-long investigation in the Sierra Vista area.
The investigation began when SVPD Special Operations Bureau investigators began receiving information indicating 40-year-old Sierra Vista resident Sarah Benites was selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the area. This information was confirmed through surveillance and assistance from Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and an investigator from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
SVPD investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Benites was driving in the area of the Van Deman gate on Wednesday, May 13. An SVPD K-9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed more than 17 grams of methamphetamine, over 15 grams of heroin, and more than $1,400 dollars. Benites was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail.
SVPD investigators, with assistance from DEA and Homeland Security Investigations agents, later served a search warrant at the motel room where Benites was staying, located in the 1100 block of Fry Boulevard. The search revealed more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, over 23 grams of heroin, and some marijuana extract products.
Benites was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
