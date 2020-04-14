The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 35-year-old Benjamin C. Price on Monday after a month-long investigation into the transfer of illicit child videos from his residence in Sierra Vista.
SVPD opened a criminal investigation in March after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as part of a partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force facilitates the transfer of information between multiple federal, state, and local agencies concerning the criminal exploitation of minors.
On Monday, April 13, detectives from the SVPD Special Operations Bureau served a search warrant at Price’s residence located in the 4400 block of E. Busby Drive and recovered numerous items of digital evidence, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Price was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee for five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department