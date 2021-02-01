SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Friday, Jan. 29, on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as the result of an investigation prompted by information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
SVPD launched the investigation into 37-year-old Joshua Rasmussen in December after receiving information that a social media account associated with him was used in the transfer of illicit child images to other social media users. The Internet Protocol address associated to the account was used in the Sierra Vista area.
Several search warrants were issued by the Cochise County Superior Court to internet service providers, which provided additional information verifying the illegal conduct.
On Friday, Jan. 29, SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant on a residence located in the 500 block of Graham Place. They recovered evidence related to the investigation and also found numerous items of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search.
Rasmussen was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Anyone with information relevant to these types of cases is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department