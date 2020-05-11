The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 25-year-old Sierra Vista resident Brady Loberg on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after conducting a month-long investigation into the transfer of illicit child videos from his residence in Sierra Vista.
The Sierra Vista Police Department opened the criminal investigation in April after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as part of a partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force facilitates the transfer of information between multiple federal, state, and local agencies concerning the criminal exploitation of minors.
On April 22, detectives from the Sierra Vista Police Department Special Operations Bureau served a search warrant on the 400 block of South Lenzner Drive and recovered digital evidence related to the investigation. Loberg was arrested on Friday, May 8, and booked into Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department