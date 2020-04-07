SIERRA VISTA — In an eight-hour span Tuesday, Sierra Vista police scrambled to respond to 14 car burglaries that struck an area of the city where the thieves moved quickly as they made off with valuables left behind in unlocked vehicles.
Police Chief Adam Thrasher said the city has not seen such a rash of car burglaries since the early 2000s, which at the time, prompted the agency to create a property crimes unit.
Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said the majority of the vehicles targeted were unlocked with valuables in plain view.
“People lost (items) such as medications and state and federal IDs,” Borgstadt said.
Borgstadt said car burglars sweep through neighborhoods checking door handles on vehicles until they find one that’s unlocked. The agency reported five burglaries on its Facebook page earlier in the day, which nearly tripled by the afternoon.
“It’s very frustrating,” Borgstadt said. “People have to lock their cars.”
The first incident occurred at an apartment complex on Busby Drive and Lenzner Avenue and was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Borgstadt said.
The last two were logged within minutes of each other, just after 2 p.m.
The majority of the thefts occurred along Golf Links Road and 7th Avenue, also Golf Links to the east and some side streets off Golf Links and Coronado Drive, Borgstadt said.
Police officials said they have no clue what sparked Tuesday’s sudden outbreak of thefts.
“A lot of people are out of work right now,” Thrasher said. “But we really won’t know why this happened until we speak to the people involved.”
The simplest advice police could offer Tuesday was, “Lock your cars. Remove all valuables or hide them from view.”
Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call the SVPD non-emergency dispatch line at (520) 803-3551.