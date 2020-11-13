SIERRA VISTA — The Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sierra Vista was evacuated Friday morning after a suspect being pursued by Border Patrol agents fled and hid inside the business, officials said.
Around 50-60 employees as well as customers were evacuated around 10:45 a.m. as officers from several agencies searched for the suspect, who was believed to be armed, authorities said.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said Border Patrol was handling the incident, with Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff's Office and SVPD assisting.
At 11:45 a.m., S.W.A.T. officers with search dogs were preparing to enter the store to attempt to locate the suspect.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.