SIERRA VISTA — A 34-year-old man was arrested after police said he would not allow two women to leave his apartment and injured them with a knife.
Lloyd Saincois was charged with two counts of domestic violence, kidnapping, domestic violence, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault; three counts of domestic violence and domestic violence endangerment; and one count each of threatening/intimidating, domestic violence disorderly conduct and possession of narcotic drugs.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Scott Borgstadt said Saincois' girlfriend had gone to his apartment in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive to pick up some of her belongings on Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m.
"He started acting aggressive toward her," Borgstadt said. "He told her he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch."
At that point Saincois' girlfriend called her sister for help, Borgstadt said, because the sister had been able to "talk him down" on other occasions.
When the phone conversation didn't work, the sister headed to Saincois' apartment to see what was going on, Borgstadt said.
When the sister got to the residence, Borgstadt said Saincois pushed his girlfriend into another room and locked himself and his girlfriend inside.
"The sister was trying to kick the door in because she didn't know what was going on in the room," Borgstadt said. "The sister then called her mother and the mother called police."
When officers arrived at the scene, both women had gotten out of Saincois' apartment, Borgstadt said. Both had suffered superficial knife wounds.
Police said Saincois had a pre-adjudication warrant out of Cochise County for a kidnapping involving one of the same victims. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $50,000 bond.