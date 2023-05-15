A 73-year-old Sierra Vista man was taken into custody on Friday, May 12, after officers responded to a domestic violence call that ended with shots fired from the residence, one of which struck a police vehicle.
Gerald Adams was arrested in the 5200 block of Via Serena. Officers were called to the residence shortly after 10 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone.”
SVPD officers arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the house and neighborhood, and residents were advised to shelter in place. The woman reporting the incident was able to safely leave the house and was escorted to a safe area.
Due to the dangerous nature of the situation, the SVPD Special Response Team was dispatched to the scene. Officers attempted to contact Adams, who fired three rounds from the house, striking a patrol vehicle. There were no injuries.
Negotiations continued until just after 11 p.m. when Adams willingly exited the residence. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault, and criminal damage. He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone