Gerald Adams

Gerald Adams

 CCSO photo

A 73-year-old Sierra Vista man was taken into custody on Friday, May 12, after officers responded to a domestic violence call that ended with shots fired from the residence, one of which struck a police vehicle. 

Gerald Adams was arrested in the 5200 block of Via Serena. Officers were called to the residence shortly after 10 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?