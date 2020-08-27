SIERRA VISTA — A man looking to steal a car so he could drive to North Carolina took a vehicle with two children in the back seat from a Sierra Vista gas station Wednesday evening, police said.
The suspect, 43-year-old Joel Harnage, was arrested just before 8 p.m. when he attempted to pass through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90, north of Sierra Vista.
But authorities had already put out an alert after speaking to the children's mother about 20 minutes prior and U.S. Border Patrol agents were on the lookout, Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said Thursday.
"We had gotten the information out quickly enough and when he (Harnage) arrived at the checkpoint, several agents were standing around and they told him to get out of the car," Borgstadt said. "He later told us that he knew then that they had gotten him.
The children, both in car seats in the back seat of the vehicle, were unharmed and awake when Sierra Vista Police arrived at the BP checkpoint, Borgstadt said.
"He (Harnage) said he didn't know the children were in the car, but that's just not reasonable," Borgstadt said. Harnage is not connected or known to the mother or children in any way, he added.
The mother had stopped at the Speedway, 1497 E. Fry Blvd., and left the car running while she went inside to the convenience store to make a purchase, Borgstadt said. It is not against the law in Arizona to leave a vehicle with the keys in the ignition and running, he said.
Harnage told officers that he wanted to steal a car so he could drive home to North Carolina, Borgstadt said. Harnage admitted he had been waiting outside the store for the right opportunity, police said.
“It is not uncommon for a criminal to observe a location in search of an easy target and act when given the opportunity,” Borgstadt said. “We are grateful the children are safe and greatly appreciate the aid of our law enforcement partners who helped search for the vehicle, especially the U.S. Border Patrol agents who identified it at the checkpoint.”
Borgstadt advised motorists to take their keys and their children with them, rather than leaving them inside a vehicle.
Police arrested Harnage and charged him with one count of theft of means of transportation and two counts of kidnapping, endangerment, and custodial interference. He is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $50,000 bond.