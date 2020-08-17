SIERRA VISTA — A man who police say sexually assaulted a woman and prevented her and her children from leaving his residence has been arrested.
Michael Melchor, 41, was charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, weapons misconduct, and violation of a court order on Monday. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Cochise County Jail, police said.
The weapons charge against Melchor stems from a felony conviction that prohibits him from owning firearms, police said. At least one firearm was found in the home, according to police.
Melchor was picked up early Saturday after the woman posted a message on Facebook the night before asking for help. Melchor had sexually assaulted the woman and would not let her or the children leave, police said.
The Facebook post was written while the woman was at Melchor's house, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt. One of the woman's relatives saw the post and called police, Borgstadt said.
He said it was unclear why the woman did not contact police directly.
Borgstadt said the woman had gone to Melchor's house at the 700 block of Little Bear Drive on Friday evening to retrieve some of her belongings, even though she had a no-contact order against the Melchor. She took her children with her.
The court order violation charge stems from Melchor not refusing contact between himself and he woman, police said.
Borgstadt said police see a lot of situations where victims in no-contact order cases end up contacting the defendant or suspect.
"That happens quite a bit, more than you would imagine," Borgstadt said. "But the law states that the person who is the subject of the order (the defendant or suspect) is supposed to refuse the contact."