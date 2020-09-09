SIERRA VISTA — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual conduct with two minors he met via social media, Sierra Vista police said Wednesday.
Dylan McGrath was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, involving a minor in drug activity, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Investigators said McGrath also gave the minors marijuana.
McGrath was arrested on Sept. 4.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said the suspect knew one of the victims and contacted both through social media to arrange their encounters.
Police learned of the situation on July 11 when a relative of one of the minors called police, Borgstadt said, and that's when an investigation by the police department's Special Operations Bureau began.
McGrath is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $25,000 bail.