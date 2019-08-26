SIERRA VISTA — Police arrested a 20-year-old man who they say stabbed two others in a drug deal gone awry late Saturday.
Hunter Warin of Sierra Vista has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, said City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail early Sunday.
According to Curtis, the men attacked by Warin were stopped by Sierra Vista police late Saturday evening on Wilcox Drive and Calle Portal a short time after the alleged incident. An officer spotted the car heading east on Wilcox near Coronado Drive at a high rate of speed, Curtis said. The driver and his passenger got out of the car and police realized both men had been stabbed.
One of the men, 20-year-old Shane Snyder, had stab wounds to his chest. The other man, 18-year-old Timothy Jongeward, had been stabbed in the hand. Snyder was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center. He was stabilized there, then flown to a hospital in Tucson, Curtis said. Jongeward was treated at Canyon Vista Medical Center, as well. Both Snyder and Jongeward are from Sierra Vista.
Detectives learned that the pair were trying to buy prescription drugs from Warin on the north side of the Casa de la Sierra apartment complex, Curtis said. Warin was found walking near the Knights Inn and ran from police, Curtis said. He was caught and arrested shortly after midnight in the Midas parking lot on Fry Boulevard just west of Lenzner Avenue.
Police are asking anyone with information about the drug deal to call Sierra Vista Police Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.