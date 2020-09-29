SIERRA VISTA — A man was killed after he was shot in a drive-by incident on Fry Boulevard Monday afternoon and police are looking for a person of interest.
Sierra Vista Police said the shooting occurred after the driver of a red Honda spotted Jorge Portillo heading east on Fry Boulevard in a black pickup at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Honda driver caught up to Portillo's truck on Fry and the two men began arguing from their vehicles, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
At that point, the shooting erupted, Borgstadt said, and Portillo, 18, was shot once in the head. Witnesses later told police that they heard between three and five shots, Borgstadt said. Portillo's truck had several bullet holes in it, Borgstadt said.
After Portillo was hit, he lost control of his vehicle and careened into a wash off Fry, just east of 7th Street near the Pizza Hut Bistro, Borgstadt said. A female passenger was uninjured.
Investigators learned that Portillo and the owner of the Red Honda, 20-year-old Rick Martin, have had issues with each other in the past, Borgstadt said.
Police found Martin's Honda later Monday at an apartment complex in the city, but Borgstadt said he's not sure if Martin lives there or just frequents that area.
Investigators want to speak with Martin and consider him a person of interest in the case, Borgstadt said.
Borgstadt said witnesses who remained at the scene helped investigators significantly.
"I really want to thank witnesses who stayed at the scene and gave officers their statements," Borgstadt said. "That really helped the investigation tremendously. Sierra Vista has always been that way."
Portillo was taken to Canyon Vista medical center where he died, police said.
"This is now a homicide investigation," Borgstadt said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police Detective John Andela, (520) 452-7500.