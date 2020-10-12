DOUGLAS — A man who Douglas Police Department detectives believe shot a pregnant 19-year-old woman Sunday evening turned himself into law enforcement officials early Monday morning.
Jesus Gildardo Valencia, 18, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cochise County Jail shortly after midnight after contacting authorities and providing officers with his location for a self-surrender.
Valencia was booked on domestic violence — aggravated assault for the incident Sunday evening.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the DPD, his bond was set at $15,000. Barrios added an additional bond of $2,500 from another domestic violence case from Sept. 12 was added as well. Charges from that incident are Domestic Violence - Criminal Damage, Domestic Violence - Assault and Domestic Violence - Disorderly Conduct.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday DPD officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of Fifth Street after multiple 911 calls were made in reference to a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.
“Officers learned the incident began as a domestic dispute,” Barrios said. “The victim is a 19-year-old female who is pregnant. (She) was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department and later airlifted to a hospital in Tucson for additional treatment.”
The woman who was reportedly shot has posted on her Facebook page that she was choked and stabbed by Valencia prior to being shot.