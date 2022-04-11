SIERRA VISTA — More alleged victims have surfaced in the case of an accused pedophile, a case which was ordered to a settlement conference by a judge on Monday.
Two additional people claiming to be victims have come forward in the case against James Roger Dixon, a Tombstone man charged with sexually assaulting boys.
There are now five alleged victims, and prosecutor Michael Powell believes there could be even more.
A supervening indictment was returned by a county grand jury last week to reflect the latest alleged victims in the case, and Powell said the charges are the same as when Dixon was arrested in July 2021.
"Mr. Dixon this makes it more complicated now," Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson told the defendant at a proceeding Monday.
Dixon was initially arrested in late July after a three-month investigation uncovered multiple allegations of sexual abuse against boys, according to police and court documents. The query was launched after one of Dixon’s victims — who is now an adult — reported the abuse, Cochise County Sheriff’s officials had said.
At the time of the arrest, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said investigators expected there would be more victims.
Dixon, who was living in Tombstone, is charged with several counts of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor, among other violations, the Sheriff’s Office said. Powell said the defendant routinely showered his victims with gifts as he groomed them for sexual activity.
At a bail hearing in August, Powell said Dixon had been a Little League coach and a Boys Scout master who was “seen around town” with a 15-year-old boy. That boy was with Dixon when he was arrested in Tombstone, Powell had said.
Additionally, Powell said recently that new evidence surfacing in the matter against the 60-year-old Dixon will show that he has an “aberrant sexual propensity.”
At the Monday hearing, Dickerson ordered that both sides — Dixon is being represented by Efthymios Katsarelis — go to settlement in Division VI under Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon.
Powell is asking that anyone who believes they were victimized by Dixon to contact Cochise County Sheriff's Detective Alex Dolhyj, 520-432-9500.