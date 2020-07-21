The Sierra Vista Police Department charged a Sierra Vista man already facing six child sex charges with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators searched electronic equipment seized from his residence.
Sierra Vista resident Aaron Dibuono, 32, was already in jail on previous charges stemming from an arrest on June 30 when the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested him a second time on Saturday, July 18, for the 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The new charges stem from evidence found in a search of electronic equipment that had been seized from his home when SVPD detectives conducted a search warrant there following Dibuono’s initial arrest on June 30.
The investigation into Dibuono began on June 11, when SVPD received allegations he had sexually molested a minor in 2012. Detectives with the SVPD Special Operations Bureau were able to develop probable cause to arrest Dibuono on June 30.
He was originally charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sex, luring a minor for sex, furnishing harmful material to a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, and involving a minor in a drug offense.
Dibuono continues to be held at the Cochise County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned and have a bail-eligibility hearing on Thursday.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department