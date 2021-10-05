If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sierra Vista Police arrested one suspect on multiple drug and firearms charges on Tuesday stemming from a shooting and altercation on North Garden Ave. early Sunday morning.
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, Sierra Vista Police responded to the Circle K on North Garden Ave. following a report of a disturbance between two individuals there. After the altercation, one party left the area in a vehicle heading east bound. As it was leaving, a person in the vehicle began shooting toward the other group, which was riding motorcycles. Bullets struck the Circle K building and the motorcycles.
A person from the group on motorcycles returned fire toward the fleeing vehicle, striking both the vehicle and two apartment units on North Garden. Both apartments were occupied, but no one was injured. Investigators were able to identify two of the motorcyclists.
On Monday, Oct. 4, tactical teams from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Sierra Vista Police Department, along with special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, served search warrants on the 1400 block of Wildflower Drive and the 4500 block of Tranquility Drive, turning up numerous weapons and illegal drugs. A third search warrant was served on W. Freihage Drive, where a vehicle involved in the incident was located. There, a pistol and the vehicle were secured as evidence.
Jared Brown, 35 of Sierra Vista, was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of discharging a weapon at an occupied residence, disorderly conduct involving weapons, endangerment, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Two additional suspects are still being sought by the Sierra Vista Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Det. Tom Ransford at (520) 452-7500.